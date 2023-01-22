Brooke Shields reveals she was raped by a Hollywood insider





Actress Brooke Shields has revealed she was raped by a Hollywood insider early in her acting career. The ‘Blue Lagoon’ actress has opened up about being sexually assaulted in her new documentary ‘Pretty Baby.’ Shields made her film debut at just 11 years old in the movie “Alice, Sweet Alice.” A year later, Shields starred as a child prostitute in the controversial film “Pretty Baby.” Shields appeared naked in the film and kissed 29-year-old actor Keith Carradine. As a teenager, Shields played sexualized roles for “Blue Lagoon” and “Endless Love.” In 1983, Shields took a break from her Hollywood career to attend Princeton University. After earning a bachelor’s degree in romance languages, she wanted to relaunch her acting career. Shields said she had dinner with a Hollywood insider to discuss the prospects of her return to acting. The man, whom Shields did not identify, convinced her to return to her hotel room while waiting for a taxi to pick her up. “And I go up to the hotel room, and he disappears for a while,” Shields said in the new documentary. Shields recalled that there was nothing to do, so she grabbed a pair of binoculars and watched the volleyball players outside the hotel window. The man would have entered the room naked, according to Weekly entertainment. “I put the binoculars down and he’s right on me,” Shields recalled. “Like, that was the struggle.” The actress said she was paralyzed with fear. “I was afraid of choking or something,” she explained. “So I didn’t fight much. I didn’t. I just completely froze. I thought ‘no’ should have been enough, and I just thought, ‘Stay in life and get out”, and I just closed it. . God knows I knew how to dissociate myself from my body.” She continued, “I went down in the elevator and took my own cab. I just cried all the way to my friend’s apartment.” Shields said she didn’t treat the sex crime attack as sexual assault for a long time. She told her security specialist Gavin de Becker about the sexual assault: “He said, ‘That’s rape.’ And I said, ‘I don’t want to believe that.'” Shields said she wrote a letter to her sexual abuser years later, but was ignored. “I just threw my hands up and said, ‘You know what, I refuse to be a victim because it’s something that happens no matter who you are or what what do you think you are prepared or not,'” the Hollywood actress said. . “I wanted to erase everything from my mind and body and continue on the path I was on,” she added. “The system never came to help me. So, I just had to get stronger on my own.” Do you like Blaze News? Bypass censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox. register here! World Premiere of Hulu Documentary ‘Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields | CMG www.youtube.com

