Beyonce charges $24m for Dubai resort performance, Bollywood celebrities will be in attendance





Pop music queen Beyonce is set to perform at a famous luxury resort in Dubai on Saturday, for a whopping $24 million. According to a report by Pinkvilla, the performance will be a private party at the Atlantis Royal Hotel and it will be an invitation-only event. A video has also gone viral on social media where some fans spotted Queen Bey rehearsing at Atlantis. The video only has the American singer’s voice playing in the background but nevertheless attracted a lot of attention. Jay Z has been spotted in Dubai at Atlantis The Royal, where Beyonce is due to perform after apparently getting a $24 MILLION BAG! pic.twitter.com/nnQtPGbVgk Power 106 (@Power106LA) January 21, 2023 The clip revealed renditions of Beyonc’s solo hits including Naughty Girl, Spirit, Halo and Freedom, as well as her collaborations like Drunk in Love and Crazy in Love with Jay-Z. Watch the leaked video of Beyonce’s soundcheck at a concert in Dubai: Beyonc was reportedly paid $24 million for a performance in Dubai. Here is the video of his Soundcheck.

pic.twitter.com/i9Kf97ikOW Anthony Tilghman (@AnthonyTilghman) January 19, 2023 This sparked speculation among fans that Beyonce’s husband and rapper Jay-Z could make a surprise appearance in her performance. Videos also surfaced on Twitter where Jay-Z was spotted at the hotel where Beyonce will be performing. Jay Z has been spotted in Dubai at Atlantis The Royal, where Beyonce is due to perform after apparently getting a $24 MILLION BAG! pic.twitter.com/nnQtPGbVgk Power 106 (@Power106LA) January 21, 2023 The private show in Dubai on January 21 will be Beyonce’s first full concert after five years. According to Pinkvilla, rumors have surfaced that the concert will be the launch event for her highly anticipated Renaissance Tour. Bollywood celebrities in Dubai to attend Beyonce’s private show: Meanwhile, Bollywood celebrities, who have unofficially declared Dubai as their favorite party spot, have specially flown to Dubai to attend Beyonce’s highly publicized concert. Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Farah Khan, Manish Malhotra and Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan were also seen on Instagram enjoying a gala together at the lavish resort ahead of the Queen Beys performance. ‘Happy New Year’ director Farah Khan shared a post on her Instagram where she was seen hanging out with her Bollywood gang who are all in the UAE for a fun weekend. Actor Farhan Akhtar’s wife, Shibani Dandekar, posted a gym selfie from Atlantis gym on her Insta story, which she captioned: “When you wake up feeling Beyonce’s energy in the building, you put your ass in the gym! I AM WAITING FOR THE SHOW tonight!!” Shibani posted another snap on Saturday afternoon where she was seen with Farhan, Farah and other friends. She captioned it, #dubaicrew lunch scenes. Farhan Akhtar also shared a snippet of his story from their lunch at Atlantis. Farhan and Shibani, who are celebrating five years of their relationship with the Dubai getaway, were also seen partying at the hotel the night before with Farah Khan and their Dubai gang. Shibani looked stunning at the event in a Gucci dress. In the video Shibani posted on Instagram, supermodel Kendall Jenner also made an appearance at Atlantis.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/entertainment-news/hollywood-news/beyonce-charges-24-dollars-million-for-dubai-resort-performance-bollywood-celebs-to-attend-articleshow.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos