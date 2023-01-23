British actor Julian Sands identified as missing hiker





British actor Julian Sands, seen here at the 76th Venice Film Festival in September 2019, has been identified as a missing hiker in the Mt. Baldy, California area since last Friday, according to the county sheriff’s department of San Bernardino. | Courtesy of Piroschka van de Wouw/Reuters via CNN

(CNN) – British actor Julian Sands, known for his work on shows like “24” and movies like “A Room with a View” and “Arachnophobia,” has been identified as a missing hiker in the area of Mt. Baldy, Calif. since last Friday, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Sands was reported missing at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 13, department spokeswoman Gloria Huerta told CNN on Wednesday. CNN has reached out to representatives for Sands for comment. Mara Rodriguez, a spokeswoman for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office, told CNN on Thursday that the search for Sands is ongoing, but it’s still not safe to search on foot. “There is no search on the ground at the moment, the conditions are just too dangerous for us to insert one of our search and rescue personnel into the mountain,” Rodriguez said. The sheriff’s office conducted an aerial search Thursday morning with helicopters and drones, but so far the search has been unsuccessful. Officials do not know when they will be able to search on foot and say it will all depend on conditions on the mountain. They also don’t know if they will be able to find Sands alive. “Nothing is on the table. But obviously the conditions there are very extreme,” Rodriguez said. “We just don’t know what the turnout will be.” The Jan. 15 cellphone pings lead officials to believe Sands went missing near Mount Baldy. “Additional phone pings from the cell phone provider were attempted but failed, due to lack of cell service and most likely a cell phone power outage,” said a statement released Thursday by the Sheriff’s Department. San Bernadino County. Mount Baldy is located in the San Gabriel Mountains in San Bernardino County. On Wednesday, Huerta said search and rescue teams were on the mountain looking for Sands, but due to bad weather and a threat of an avalanche, rescuers had to suspend search efforts. Officials continued the search using drones, but were limited with other resources due to weather on Mount Baldy, Huerta added. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department recently warned hikers against visiting Mount Baldy, where high winds and ice continue to make conditions hazardous. In a Facebook post, the agency said that over the past four weeks search and rescue teams have responded to 14 rescue missions on and around Mount Baldy. “These rescue missions were for lost, stranded and/or injured hikers. Unfortunately, in the past 4 weeks, two hikers have not survived after falling and getting injured,” the post reads. “Recent storms that have brought snow and ice conditions are not favorable for hikers, even those who feel they have a high level of experience.” Sands’ other credits include movies like “The Killing Fields” and “Leaving Las Vegas” and TV shows like “Smallville.” One of his most recent credits included a recurring role on Netflix’s “What/If” TV series. The-CNN-Wire

& 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Company. Discovery. All rights reserved.

