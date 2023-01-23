2022 over: these podcasts got me through the year [Unscripted column] | Entertainment

Apologies to Beyoncé; Earth, Air and Fire; Cardi B; LCD and Lizzo sound system.

Even though Spotify claims you were my top artists of 2022, there’s something that trumps all of you.

I dug into my Spotify Wrapped report and found yes my daughters love the song September blew my algorithm. Bigger Picture: Music was only a small part of my streaming. About 90% of my time on this platform is spent on podcasts, not music.

The podcasts made me laugh and cry while driving the back roads of Lancaster County. They make me scream while I cook. They make me understand the world better.

Not everyone gets it. A few years ago, in my own world under my headphones, someone asked me what song was playing. She looked at me blankly when I said I was listening to a podcast. It’s like a radio show, I explained.

You should see that Seabiscuit movie, she said slowly. You would like that.

For people who think radio is something from the 30s and everyone else too, here are my top podcasts from the last year.

On the media

On the media is sometimes like Charlie Brown with the permanent cloud above, negatively highlighting all the bad things around us. Sometimes the conversation is so dense that I save it to hear it again. But I can’t stop listening.

Here, one of the editors of the Pentagon Papers looks back at what we missed. A journalist explains why covering gun violence must go beyond mass shootings. A recent six-part series, The Divided Dial, explores why talk radio is so right-wing.

It might be a little depressing at times, but this podcast is full of fascinating conversations about how media shapes our worldview.

Dressed: the history of fashion

Why do we wear what we wear? In Dressed: the history of fashiontwo fashion historians explore this question through time and space.

Some favorite recent interviews include a photo sleuth who uses clothes to solve genealogy mysteries. There is a conversation with Elena Kanagy-Loux (from Pennsylvania!) on the often overlooked lacemakers of the past and the people embracing the craft today. I’m not a huge royal fan, but I still loved the two part episode about how Princess Diana used her clothes as a way to communicate without saying a word.

Long form

Even though I don’t have time to read all the amazing long-form journalism that comes out, Long form is a great way to learn more about these stories and the people who write them. The podcast started out as a website featuring must-have stories. Last year, the website stopped adding new story selections, but the two writers have followed the weekly podcast.

A meandering conversation can cover how someone got her job, how she pitched the big story, what her writing process is, and how she makes a living. In one episode, Andrea Bernstein explained how she combed through oral histories to find background, context and inconsistencies regarding famous family members. In another episode, Taffy Brodesser-Akner talking about writing a novel, Fleishman is in trouble, which she turned into a television series of which she was the showrunner.

Cultivation place

Jennifer Jewell describes Cultivation place like conversations about natural history and the human impulse to garden. It’s more why we garden than how to garden. It’s the slow gardening companion to I-can-grow-that podcasts like You bet your garden.

The personal and professional projects of each guest are enormous, from running large arboretums to reimagining community gardens and re-mastering seeds. A winter solstice episode dug into our relationship with plants, a wonder-filled conversation from Maria Popova, the woman behind Brain Pickings. Another Conversation, Florist Louesa Roebuck shares how she does ikebana punk.

This American Life

Each episode of This American Life is downloaded by 2.5 million people so it’s no secret. I stuck with this show through the TV version, live shows and spinoffs, Serial and S-Town because of the great storytelling. Boy, they know how to pull your chord with a song or even just a few notes.

Earlier this month, writer Etgar Keret fills an episode with eight short stories about his mother, Orna, a Jewish girl in Poland during World War II. The stories are violent, tender, terrifying and funny. The last time she saw her mother was almost too much to bear. That doesn’t make it any less engaging.