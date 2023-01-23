



Kareena Kapoor was speaking at an event in Kolkata. Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor today reacted to the growing trend of calling for film boycotts and cancel culture. “I totally disagree with that,” she said. The actor, who was speaking at an event in Kolkata, said: “If this happens, how are we going to entertain, how are you going to have joy and happiness in your life, which I think is all the world needs. Agar films nahi hogi toh entertainment kaisa hoga (what about entertainment if there are no movies)?” His remarks come amid calls for a boycott of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming release, “Pathaan”, over a song from the film. The song at the center of the controversy – ‘Besharam Rang’, features actor Deepika Padukone in an orange outfit which critics say resembles the sacred saffron in Hinduism. The campaign against the film follows a similar campaign for Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, which also had Kareena Kapoor in a prominent role. A section of social media has called for a boycott of the film after a 2015 interview with Aamir Khan resurfaced in which he was heard saying that his then-wife Kiran Rao suggested they move out due to of “growing intolerance” in India. Kareena Kapoor had also addressed the boycott trend at that time saying, “The thing is, they shouldn’t boycott this movie, it’s such a beautiful movie. And I want people to see me and Aamir ( Khan) on screen. We’ve waited so long. So please don’t boycott this movie, because it’s actually like boycotting good cinema. The trend of boycotting Bollywood films for trivial and scanty reasons has grown in recent years. Last year, several big-budget releases, such as Brahmastra and Raksha Bandhan, were hit with online boycott campaigns.

