Acting camp with Ben Platt receives standing ovation at Sundance – The Hollywood Reporter

The Sundance Film Festival has lifted the curtain on theater camp Saturday afternoon features the world premiere of the wellness mockumentary directed by four best friends, Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman.

The audience inside the Eccles Theater in Park City gave the show a generous and heartfelt standing ovation and reserved another for the surprise musical performance that followed the closing credits, a rarity for a festival screening. The brief musical ditty featured eight young actors singing a medley of tracks written for the film’s musical finale titled Joan again. When they took their final bow, the crowd cheered and applauded as one would for a Broadway performance.

theater camp opens with a scene that sets up the rest of the film: the beloved founder of a ramshackle theater camp, played by Amy Sedaris, suffers an epileptic seizure from a strobe light in a high school production of Goodbye, goodbye Birdie. As summer rolls around, kids flock from all over to attend his scrappy camp in upstate New York, amusingly called AdirondACTS.

His distraught “crypto-brother” son, Troy, played by Jimmy Tatro, is tasked with running the theatrical paradise while being forced to navigate the drama with the camp staff, played by Platt, Gordon, Galvin, Ayo Edebiri, Nathan Lee Graham and Owen Thiele as they put on a production in honor of Joan. to pain Alan Kim also has a scene-stealing role as an aspiring talent agent, and Patti Harrison plays a business development manager with ulterior motives.

The film also has major producers from Gloria Sanchez Prods., Picturestart and Topic Studios, including Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, Erik Feig, Samie Kim Falvey, Julia Hammer, Ryan Heller, Maria Zuckerman, Galvin, Gordon, Lieberman and Platt. theater camp is one of the titles to give away, so today’s debut will likely fuel sales thanks to the warm embrace of the public.

Gordon and Lieberman teamed up to make their directorial debut on the film, and during the brief Q&A that followed the premiere (and performance), she explained how it came about.

“It literally came out of our desire to do something with our friends. I met Ben when I was 3. I’m going to cry because it’s so overwhelming. I was in love with him, and he was so gay and didn’t like me,” she said to the big laughs of her lifelong best friend who happens to be engaged to Galvin. “We’ve always wanted to do something as a collective, and we’re so inspired by all these people who just did things with their friends and brought in a bigger community, we brought in Owen and Patty and Jimmy and all these amazing people and wanted to create a sandbox where they could really own their roles and have an agency and just have fun.

It’s based on their short film and Lieberman said that when they presented it in town, they said their vision resembled that of 1993. The war room, a documentary about Bill Clinton’s 1992 presidential campaign. “They were like, what is this? Foolish. But we just wanted to do it in a more cinematic way and make it our own that way,” Lieberman said, adding that the other inspiration was Christopher Guest’s iconic mockumentaries like Best in Show, A Mighty Wind and Waiting for Guffman.

For this part, Tony Award-winning artist Platt singled out the biggest “cake and surprise” of the experience. It was “how amazing the young actors were at improvising and getting into film and being totally in their own shoes, which is the essence of drama camp. They really got the heart of the movie and I’m so glad they came and sang for you because it felt like the greatest treat in the world.

Also a treat: Platt joined his co-stars for a lively party at the Acura Festival Village which hosted the set theater camp team including Ferrell and guests like Zoey Deutch. After receiving kudos and posing for plenty of photos, Platt even jumped on the mic for karaoke to show off her skills as her co-stars watched adoringly. The song? “The Schuyler Sisters” from the Broadway blockbuster hamilton.