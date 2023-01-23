Colin Farrell is happy to still have his childhood friends | Entertainment
Colin Farrell is grateful to still have his childhood friends.
The 46-year-old admitted the actor doesn’t need to be in constant contact with his old Dublin pals, but when they manage to catch up, it’s like no time has passed .
He said OK! magazine: I have a few friends that I have known since I was born. Literally around the corner.
And then most of my old friends back home in Dublin are people I’ve been friends with since I was about 14 and they were all still in each other’s lives. These are friendships that don’t need constant watering, you know?
They can go live their life and do their thing and I’ll do my thing. We may not see each other very often.
There have been times when we haven’t seen each other for 18 months. There was a bit of communication with the odd text but as soon as we see each other, we pick up where we left off.
There’s a depth of friendship that I’ve been blessed to have in my life with a few people who haven’t faced the distances I’ve traveled and all that.
The Banshees of Inisherin star has admitted he’s not good at making phone calls, so he’s grateful that texting has become more common.
He said: I suspect technology helps with that. You know, even though I’m not a social media fan, I have a cell phone.
I send texts and I send e-mails. I’m not very talkative on the phone much to the dismay of some people in my life at times.
I may have the occasional phone call, but it’s usually texts to friends I have back home and people who have meant a lot to me all my life.
When starting a new project, Colin is usually unavailable for a while, but will reconnect with those who are important to him once he establishes a routine.
He explained: My big concern is friends and family, you need to check in.
“And those who matter to you as much as the people who are really close to me in my life understand, to some degree, the nature of travel and the nature of distance and focus.
“And then I get lost and go to work too. I might not be in communication as much for the first month, but once I’m up and running I’ll feel a little comfortable working where it’s there is a rhythm, so I can open myself up a bit to communication again, but there are no rules.
If I disappear while I’m working, they know it’s not that I put one in front of the other, I just focus on one at a time.
