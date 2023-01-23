US-India relations don’t play out like a Bollywood movie

Comment this story Comment

In US foreign policy circles, where lazy hegemonic assumptions still abound, there is a widespread belief that the US-India relationship will play out like a Bollywood movie: there may be some resistance at the start, friction at the medium and many songs. and dancing along the way, but in the end, the protagonists will overcome all obstacles and live happily ever after.

This optimism is based on notions of a common political culture (both countries are democracies), certain shared threat perceptions (China and jihadist terrorism), and mutual economic interest. The view from Washington looks all the sunnier as prominent American Indians are heavily represented in business, culture and politics, from Google CEO Sundar Pichai and TV star Mindy Kaling to Vice President Kamala Harris.

But that impression has allowed US presidents to take it for granted that the relationship with India needs no special attention beyond government-to-government arrangements and the occasional photo op with the prime minister. Little effort is made to communicate with the Indians; it is assumed that citizens of the world’s most populous nation will take the trouble, perhaps with the help of Pichai’s main product, to learn about US actions that affect their lives.

This miscommunication is largely responsible for Indians’ growing mistrust of US foreign policy goals. A new survey shows that Indians see the United States as the biggest military threat to their country after China and, even more shockingly, put it ahead of Pakistan. Conducted by Morning Consult, a US-based global economic intelligence firm, the poll also shows that Indians are more likely to blame America and NATO than Russia for the war in Ukraine.

Skepticism of the Western narrative of the war is common in the Global South, but Indian perceptions of an American threat to their country require further study. At the very least, the Biden administration should acknowledge and rectify its negligence in handling relations with a country that the president theoretically sees as an important partner.

It would be too easy to attribute Indian suspicions of American intentions to muscle memory of the Cold War, when the United States supported Pakistan while India was aligned with the Soviet Union. Growing up in India in the 1970s, I remember my parents talking about when Richard Nixon ordered a task force led by the USS Enterprise in the Indian Ocean to boost Pakistani morale during the war. which would lead to the creation of Bangladesh. My father’s friends in the Indian Navy said they were prepared to carry out suicide operations, if all else failed, against the American fleet.

But Washington has long since changed sides from Islamabad to New Delhi, and the US Navy now regularly conducts joint exercises with its Indian counterpart. India is a key member of the US-led Quad, a security group that includes Japan and Australia and is designed to check Chinese ambitions in the Pacific and Indian Oceans. No sane Indian perceives a real military threat from the United States?

Rick Rossow, an India expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, believes the fear is rooted in the consequences of US military adventures elsewhere: The concern is that our actions threaten Indian interests.

Rossow, Wadhwani Chair of American-Indian Policy Studies at CSIS, points out that as one of the world’s largest importers of hydrocarbons, India suffers collateral damage from US policies that lead to a surge. oil and gas prices. You can argue that the war in Iraq and the sanctions against Iran have hurt the Indian economy, he says.

The war in Ukraine, however, is a more complicated case. As a democracy with a strong national memory of the damage inflicted by British colonialism, Indians should feel sympathy for a country resisting the imperial ambitions of a tyrant. Even taking into account New Delhi’s longstanding ties to Moscow and its profits from the war in the form of cheap Russian oil, there is no doubt that President Vladimir Putin was the main driver, not the states. United or NATO.

Part of the problem is that the Indian government, unchallenged by a compliant media, presented its naked opportunism as a form of noble and nationalist resistance to Western pressure. To deflect uncomfortable questions about New Delhi’s reluctance to condemn the Russian invasion, Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar accused the West of hypocrisy, arguing that it is selective in its outrage.

But equally important, neither Ukraine nor the United States told their side of the story to an Indian audience with much vigor. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s government may have its hands full with war, but the Biden administration should do better.

Why doesn’t it have any? For one thing, he didn’t care. But perhaps more worrying, he lacks the minimum means to communicate with the Indians. The State Department faces a chronic shortage of speakers of one of the Indian languages. It also lacks an ambassador in New Delhi. The position has been vacant since Biden became president.

This is no exception: Republicans in the Senate have blocked a number of Biden’s nominations for ambassadorships. But even Democrats questioned his choice of Eric Garcetti for the Delhi job. Former Los Angeles mayor faced allegations of ignoring former top aides sexual harassment and intimidation; he denies this.

That Biden has persisted with Garcetti’s candidacy for the past year and a half is baffling: the mayor has no particular expertise on India. Worse, the State Department hasn’t even been able to maintain a semblance of stability at the embassy, ​​which has been run by five charges d’affaires for the past two years. The oldest of them had no experience of India. (In contrast, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, India’s ambassador to Washington, is on his fourth visit to the United States.)

There is no prominent Indian hand in the Biden White House, and while Harris’ ancestry was widely talked about on the campaign trail, the administration failed to capitalize on the enthusiasm it aroused among the Indians. Putting the vice president at the center of Indian politics would be a good start in undoing the damage of long American neglect.

