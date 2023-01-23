Entertainment
Crash Course In Romance Sweeps The Ranking Of Hottest Dramas And Actors
tvN’s new drama, Crash Course in Romance, topped the charts for hottest dramas and actors this week!
In its first week of airing, the romantic comedy debuted at No. 1 on Good Data Corporations weekly list of dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines the ranking weekly by collecting data from news articles, blogs, online communities, videos and social media on dramas that are currently airing or soon to be aired.
Not only does Crash Course in Romance top the list of hottest dramas this week, but its leads Jung Kyung Ho and Jeon Do Yeon also swept the top two spots on the list of Most Worthwhile Drama Cast Members, which they listed at No. 1 and No. 2 respectively.
JTBCs The Interest of Love retained its spot at No. 2 on the drama list, while stars Yoo Yeon Seok, Moon Ga Youngand Geum Sae Rok took No. 5, No. 6, and No. 7 respectively in the actor rankings.
SBSs Payback also continued to sweep the No. 3 spot on both lists, with the star Lee Sun Gyun remain stable at No. 3 in the actor rankings.
JTBCs Rise to No. 4 on Drama List and Top of the Billboard Lee Bo Young also claimed No. 4 on the cast list.
Meanwhile, KBS 2TV Three daring siblings climbed to No. 5 on this week’s drama list.
TV Chosuns red balloon came in at No. 6 on the drama list, along with the star Seojihye rising to No. 9 on the cast list.
Finally, tvNs Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist 2 debuted at No. 7 on the drama list, while the lead Kim Min Jae and Kim Hyang Gi entered the actor chart at No. 8 and No. 10 respectively.
The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz in the first week of January are as follows:
- tvN Crash Course in Romance
- JTBC Love Interest
- SBS refund
- JTBC Agency
- KBS2 Three Bold Siblings
- Chosun Red Balloon TV
- tvN Poong, the Joseon 2 psychiatrist
- tvN missing: the other side 2
- KBS2 The Bride’s Revenge
- CMB Marriage forbidden
Meanwhile, the top 10 drama actors who generated the most buzz this week are as follows:
- Jung Kyung Ho (Crash Course in Romance)
- Jeon Do Yeon (Romance Crash Course)
- Lee Sun Gyun (Refund)
- Lee Bo Young (agency)
- Yoo Yeon Seok (Love Interest)
- Moon Ga Young (Love Interest)
- Geum Sae Rok (Love Interest)
- Kim Min Jae (Poong, the Joseon 2 psychiatrist)
- Seo Ji Hye (red ball)
- Kim Hyang Gi (Poong, the Joseon 2 psychiatrist)
Start watching Poong the Joseon Psychiatrist 2 with English subtitles here
Red balloon here
and three daring siblings below!
How does this article make you feel?
|
Sources
2/ https://www.soompi.com/article/1563955wpp/crash-course-in-romance-sweeps-most-buzzworthy-drama-and-actor-rankings
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Google hates 8 month pregnant woman
- Crash Course In Romance Sweeps The Ranking Of Hottest Dramas And Actors
- Our body temperature is dropping and it may be due to gut bacteria
- Museum notebook: Wellington Remembrance Day also marks the anniversary of a massive earthquake
- Trump reacts to Monterey Park mass shooting, references Jan. 6 rioters
- Foreign Secretary dodges questions over Boris Johnson’s latest ‘witchcraft’ claims | Political news
- Is China back? – The China Wire
- US-India relations don’t play out like a Bollywood movie
- PM Modi praises Chief Justice Chandrachud for supporting translation of SC judgments into local languages
- Unity College’s annual sports week comes to a close
- Stunning red dress made by 370 artisans in 50 countries over 13 years tells stories of women
- Why the use of privacy-enhancing technologies improves consumer data privacy and protection