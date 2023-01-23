Drake delivers nostalgia and teases new music at Apollo show | Cable

Connect with us

NEW YORK (AP) It’s easy to forget how many hit songs Drake has crafted in his nearly 15-year music career. But he delivered a stark encore with an intimate concert at the Harlems Apollo Theater on Saturday, his first-ever show at the legendary venue.

During the performance, the four-time Grammy winner teased that new music might be on the way, despite releasing two albums last year.

I’ve been thinking about a bunch of things in life, but right now none of those things are stopping you from making music for you, Drake told the excited crowd. I hope I can stir up more emotions for you, maybe this year I can get bored and make another one.

The first night of two Apollo weekend shows presented by SiriusXM, featured the 36-year-old ripping songs off at a blistering pace, most with just a verse and chorus satisfying day one fans with deep cuts fan-favorite non-radio. like those who only know his No. 1 hits. The recorded performances will air on the Drakes SiriusXM Sound channel 42 in the coming weeks.

Noting that it was his first show in about five years and later stating that I’ll be on the road a lot this year, Spotify’s most-streamed artist in the US last year told his audience captivated that the show was about gratitude.

I wanted to make it a show about gratitude,” Drake said. “It’s a little story that we put together: my deep love for my family, for my dear friends and all of you who have supported me since long time. time.

Donning cornrows while wearing baggy jeans and a blue and yellow Jimmy Brooks basketball jersey a nod to his days as an actor on the teen drama series Degrassi Drake opened the performance with Over My Dead Body in as celebrity guests such as Justin and Hailey Bieber, former NBA MVP and current Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, NFL star Odell Beckham Jr., rappers A$AP Ferg and A Boogie wit da Hoodie watched.

Sitting on a bed placed to the right of the stage, modeled on his bedroom in his mother’s basement in Toronto where he said he wrote songs, Drake sang many of his hits from the B side to the slow pace such as Wu-Tang Forever, Trust Issues, Practice and Feel No Ways.

He also sang his most popular deep cut, Marvins Room, as the standing alone crowd joined him verbatim before switching to his Timbalands Say Something hook as the Marvins Room beat continued.

As the entire bedroom faded and the light moved to the left side of the stage, revealing a conference room, Drake changed into a black leather hoodie with his OVO owl symbol on it. . The rapper stood in front of an artist playing a record company executive who skeptically noted that it was interesting that he was a rapper from Canada, before saying, okay, let’s see what you got. (Drake would later remind the crowd how all the major New York record labels passed it on.)

Beginning with Best I Ever Had, the R&B hit that launched his career, he continued his musical journey with early hits of the Young Money era such as Headlines, HYFR, Started From the Bottom and Im on One. The crowd also took two steps towards his more danceable records like Massive of the last years Honestly, Nevermind project, as well as Hold On, Were Going Home, One Dance, Passionfruit and In My Feelings.

The final leg of the 90-minute set opened with a surprise performance by popular early 2000s Harlem rap collective The Diplomats, which featured Drake wearing Camrons’ signature pink hoodie and headband. He was later joined by 21 Savage to perform songs such as Rich Flex, Spin Bout You and Knife Talk from their joint project, Her Loss, released in November.

Apollo’s long-standing slogan is Where stars are born and legends are made! So it was either strategic or fortuitous that he ended the show with Legend. While it may be too early to drape him in the legendary moniker in the style of Apollo Walk of Fame icons such as Michael Jackson, Prince, Aretha Franklin James Brown, it leaves no doubt that he is on the right track.

Follow Associated Press entertainment reporter Gary Gerard Hamilton at: @GaryGHamilton on all of his social media platforms.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

