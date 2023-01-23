Want to highlight the local talents of the Andamans: Bollywood singers Sukhwinder & Neha





Bollywood singing stars Sukhwinder Singh and Neha Bhasin, who are due to perform here as part of celebrations to mark the 126th birthday of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, said they would try to showcase local talent in the ‘archipelago. Bhasin’s performance is scheduled for Sunday, while Singh has a show here on January 23, the legendary freedom fighter’s birthday. Sukhwinder said he wanted to showcase local talent and would try to perform with such artists on January 23. Bhasin urged the youths of the Union Territory to preserve the culture and beauty of the archipelago. “I would like to promote local singing talents from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, especially folk singers,” she said. A series of events are organized by the Interior Ministry from January 17 to mark Netaji’s birthday, under the banner “Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav”. Union Home Secretary Amit Shah will be present as the chief guest at the Port Blair event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate on January 23 a model of a memorial project dedicated to Netaji, which will be installed on Ross Island in the archipelago. “I have no words to express how lucky I am to have the opportunity to be part of Port Blair’s iconic event. For me it will not just be a musical program but a ‘mahayagna ‘Every song will be dedicated to those who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence,’ Singh told PTI by phone. It will be a “mahayagna” for all those who died in the cell prison, and for the jawans who fearlessly keep the country’s citizens safe, he said. After arriving here during the day, the singer will visit the cell prison to pay tribute to freedom fighters. “I will sing some of my favorite songs like ‘Kar Har Maidaan Fateh’, ‘Chak De India’ and ‘Jai Ho’,” he said. In an audio note sent to PTI, Bhasin said, “It is a privilege and an honor to be part of this celebration. As an artist, my best offer to my country and our freedom fighters is music. We are really looking forward to it. “We are trying to figure out which songs will be played at the event… the new ones or the old hits. One of my all-time favorite songs is ‘Maa Tujhe Salam’ (sung by AR Rahman). It’ is a song that resonates across generations,” she said. Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, the Supreme Commander of the Indian National Army, visited the Andaman and Nicobar Islands as the head of Azad Hind’s Provisional Government during World War II, when it was under the occupation of the Japanese Imperial Force. The icon of freedom first hoisted the national tricolor on Indian soil in the islands on December 30, 1943. (This story has not been edited by the Devdiscourse team and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

