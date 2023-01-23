Actor Darshan and his wife were sentenced under the Wildlife Act | bangalore





The Forest Department on Saturday filed a case against Sandalwood actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, his wife Vijaya Lakshmi and farm manager Nagaraj under the Wildlife Protection Act for posing with a bar-headed goose, a migratory bird, officials said. Forest officers said on Sunday that a video went viral on social media after the Makara Sankranti festival, in which actor Darshan posed with a unique bar-headed goose, a migratory bird. Mobile Forest Squad officers led by DCF B Bhaskar raided the actors’ farm on T Narasipura road and recovered four bar-headed geese, they added. HT has seen the video and can verify its authenticity. Acting on a tip, we inspected actor Darshan’s farm and found four caged bar-headed geese. We immediately seized the birds and presented them to JMFC Court, T Narasipura. The birds were released at Hadinaru village lake, DCF B Bhaskar said. Bhaskar said a case had been filed against actor Darshan under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972, Schedule 2. The department served notice on the actor to produce documents if permission has been obtained to possess these migratory birds, he added. The birds of the bar-headed goose species are found in Kazakhstan, Mongolia, and Tibet in Central Asia, and they are one of the fastest-flying birds in the world (27,000 feet). They fly higher than Mount Everest as they migrate over the Himalayas from Central Asia to South Asia. As the days are shorter and the nights longer during the winters in the northern hemisphere, these birds find it difficult to find food and migrate to India by crossing the mountains and living near the lakes of the Indian states of the Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, officials said. Lake Hadinaru, located about 25 kilometers from Mysuru, is one of the favorite places of bar-headed geese. Every year, thousands of these migratory birds travel about 4,850 km to reach Lake Hadinaru during the winter. As the cold in Central Asia subsides, bar-headed geese migrate north to breed.

