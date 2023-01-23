The Way of Water Box Office Surpasses $2 Billion Worldwide – The Hollywood Reporter





Sail on. Avatar: The Way of the Water became only the sixth film in history to cross the $2 billion mark at the worldwide box office, unadjusted for inflation. The film’s performance is a huge win for director James Cameron, who is the only filmmaker to have three films reaching the milestone. Disney announced Sunday that the big-budget sequel will end the weekend with a worldwide total of $2.024 billion, the best performance of the pandemic era. It earned $598 million domestically and $1.426 billion overseas, including $230 million from China. The first one Avatar, released 13 years ago, remains the highest-grossing film of all time with $2.9 billion in worldwide ticket sales, including re-releases. by Cameron Titanic is also part of the club ($2.19 billion). As for the other main global employees, Avengers: Endgame ranks n°2 behind the first Avatar ($2.79 billion). The way of the water is a few days away from exceeding Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($2.07 billion and Avengers: Infinity War ($2.05 billion) to rank No. 4 on the list of highest-grossing films of all time. When promoting The way of the water, Cameron indicated that it would ultimately need to make around $2 billion to be considered a smash hit. The sequel cost Disney and 20th Century North $400 million to produce before marketing. Cameron’s film has been a box office bright spot since its rollout in mid-December and has remained at the top of the charts. During the January 20-22 period — its sixth weekend of release — the tent pole easily came in at No. 1 in the country with $19.7 million domestically. Many thanks to Avatar 2revenue so far for 2023 is up more than 63% compared to the same period in 2022. Other remnants doing strong business include Puss in Boots: The Last Wishadult comedy-drama A man called Otto and sci-fi horror picture M3GAN. New mystery thriller Missing placed No. 5 behind the trio of films with a respectable $9.3 million launch, thanks to young adult women. The other new movie released nationwide over the weekend of January 20-22 was an anime pic This time I got reincarnated as Slime, the movie: Scarlet Bondwhich made a muted $1.5 million.

