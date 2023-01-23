Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Actor Shares Promising 2023 Release Date Update





Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Actor Yuri Lowenthal has shared a promising new update on the release date of the upcoming PlayStation 5 sequel. Just over a month ago, Insomniac Games and PlayStation revealed to fans that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 It was slated to launch sometime in the fall of 2023. While this announcement generated a lot of excitement, some fans expressed hesitation given the number of video game delays that have occurred in recent years. Thankfully, based on what Lowenthal recently said, it doesn’t look like the title will eventually slip past 2023. In a new discussion with CBMLowenthal spoke briefly about the status of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. As for his own work on the game, Lowenthal, who plays Spider-Man/Peter Parker, said he only has a little more to do on the project. Talking more about the project as a whole, he also said that Insomniac should definitely be able to release the game later in 2023, as they currently intend to do. “I still have a bit of work to do. It’s a huge game, so I’m still working a bit,” explained Lowenthal. “I know they’re confident about their release date and Insomniac has always been good about it. Obviously I can’t really speak much about the game, but I’ll tell you it’s amazing.[…] I can’t wait for you to play it. They know they have big shoes to fill in the last two games and they did. I just can’t wait for people to play it.” Again, although we don’t have an exact launch date yet, it’s great to hear Lowenthal say that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is well on track for this year. Assuming that plan doesn’t end up changing at Insomniac Games, hopefully we should get our first look at the game in action in the coming weeks or months. East Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 one of your most anticipated games of 2023? And when do you think the PS5 sequel will officially launch this year? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

