Jonathan Majors ate 6,000 calories a day for a bodybuilding movie





Jonathan Majors spoke to Variety at the Sundance Film Festival on Saturday.

The majors ate 6,100 calories a day for four months while training for “Magazine Dreams.”

"I practiced for two hours, twice a day for the movie and a third time after it was over," Majors said.



Jonathan Majors said he ate more than 6,000 calories a day, including “lots of elk” while training for the upcoming bodybuilding movie,Dreams Magazine.” Majors shared details about massing for the role during a chat with The variety at the Sundance Film Festival released on Saturday. According to IMDb“Magazine Dreams” follows a black amateur bodybuilder who “strives to find a human connection in this exploration of fame and violence.” Jonathan Majors said he ate six times a day while training for his upcoming film.

Udo Salters/Getty Images



“I’m 6 feet tall. I weigh 202 pounds,” Majors, 33, told the outler. “In order to maintain that and grow taller, you need to eat as much protein as you weigh. I ate 6,100 calories a day for about four months. That included pre-work and post-work on ‘Creed III.’ “ Majors added that bodybuilders usually train twice a day, but he averages about three workouts a day. A post shared by Creed III (@creedmovie) “I play Killian Maddox playing him, you don’t mess around,” Majors told the outlet. “What happened was I was training for two hours, twice a day for the movie and a third time after it was over. During that time, you eat six times a day. Lots of chicken. Lots of elk. It’s just for me. I like it.” Although he’s bulked up for the physically demanding roles, Majors added that his current diet isn’t quite as extreme. Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors in “Creed III”.

MGM



“I played football in Texas. I had an appetite. I really like being physical. I like hiking and running. I have dogs,” Majors told Variety. “I’m only 33, I have to do something to stay with that. I don’t train three times a day anymore. Just once a day.” In a separate month of April 2022 interview With the outlet, Majors got candid about the practicality of filming “Creed III.” “I’ve been punched in the face about 100 times, but it’s okay!” the majors said. He added that he spent more than a year training for the film, which also stars Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson. “Creed III” hits theaters on March 3.

