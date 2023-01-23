Brittany Newton-Miller, Portland Bollywood dancer and LGBTQ advocate, dies at 31

Saturday night was supposed to be the 13th Bollywood inspired Jai Ho dance party by Prashant Kakads.

Instead, Kakad better known as Dj Prashant turned the occasion into a celebration of life for her close friend and one of her earliest Jai Ho dance troupe members, Brittany Newton-Miller, who died suddenly of leukemia on January 18. She was 31 years old.

The only person who could provide comfort and probably even joy during this time would have been her, he said. But it was she who was in mourning.

Newton-Miller was a prominent Portland dancer and choreographer with dance companies Jai Ho and Wish Heart and a strong LGBTQ+ advocate. She has worked with drag shows, Pride festivals and recently started working for Prism Health, a clinic focused on care for the LGBTQ+ community.

Kakad met Newton-Miller at a dance workshop in 2010, when she was a student at Portland State University. She impressed him so much that she was one of the first calls he made when he needed dancers for a show a few months later.

That has never changed since then, until last week, Kakad said. We traveled all over the country together. He was someone all the dancers looked up to.

Newton-Miller was born in Portland and raised in Seaside by parents Debbie and Toney Newton. She started dancing at age 8 at the Encore dance studio and fell in love with it, Debbie Newton says. This passion continued in high school, where she competed on the dance team and cheered at Seaside High School.

Even when she was little, people would come up to me and tell me how much of a presence she was on stage, her mother said.

Newton said her daughter started participating in an LGBTQ+ club in high school, which sparked her interest in equity and community rights work. Newton-Miller graduated from high school in 2009. At PSU, she minored in dance and continued to perform.

She lit up the scene, her mother said.

Geoff Wishart, a dance choreographer and teacher in Portland, met Newton-Miller when she was in high school, he said. She was one of the Miss Oregon pageant dancers he choreographed.

When Wishart decided to put on one last show to end his career more than a decade later, Newton-Miller was one of the first people he contacted to perform. She and the other dancers enjoyed the show so much that they convinced Wishart to keep the company going.

She was prominent in our dance company, Wishart said. She held a large part of the show.

Brittany and Elliot Newton-Miller married in October 2022.

Newton-Millers’ husband, Elliot Newton-Miller, met her at one of Kakads dance classes. He said he was awkward and shy, but his warm spirit and tolerant nature helped him open up.

Elliot Newton-Miller works with Kakad to produce music. The three worked together for several years, performing and performing across the country. During this time, the couple became very close and eventually started dating in 2019. They got married in October 2022.

She was always so welcoming, he said. With Brittany, there was never any tension.

Newton-Miller highlighted his wife’s work in the LGBTQ+ community. She often went to drag shows around town to lend her support, and she performed at John-Ryans Christmas Show for the past three years.

She was very involved in the queer community and trolled the nightlife, he said. It went through his whole life.

Brittany Newton-Miller left her job at Providence Hospital to work with Prism Health as Patient Eligibility Coordinator for the Cascade AIDS Project.

Looking back, Newton-Miller showed signs of leukemia over the past year with rashes, nosebleeds and bruises and had complained of back pain for a few weeks before being hospitalized on January 14, her husband said.

The couple had tickets to see one of their favorite bands, Tove Lo, next month.

It’s so ironic, he says. There’s this song by Tove Lo that I liked that she didn’t really like, it’s that someone is missing.

Correction: An earlier version of this story misrepresented Brittany Newton-Millers’ age. She was 31 years old.

Austin De Dios; [email protected]; @austindedios; 503-319-9744

