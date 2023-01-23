Mass shooting in his hometown devastating actor Sherry Cola





Comment this story Comment PARK CITY, Utah For actor Sherry Cola, the mass shooting in his hometown from Monterey Park, Calif., left her devastated ahead of the premiere of the new movie Shortcomings at the Sundance Film Festival. To be honest, I really cried myself to sleep, because this is Monterey Park, California, like where I grew up, 626 San Gabriel Valley, Cola said. That’s where my Buddhist temple is, you know? Like all my friends I grew up with, they were born in Monterey Park. It is this hometown that I am so proud to call my hometown. Gaps is the story of three friends who are Asian American Pacific Islanders (AAPI) living in the Bay Area and located. The Saturday night shoot left the cast including Cola, Randall Park, Justin H. Min and Ally Maki with the difficult task of mourning the victims while talking about the film ahead of its Sunday premiere in Park City, Utah. A gunman killed 10 people on Saturday night in Monterey Park, a town of about 60,000 east of Los Angeles, made up mostly of Asian immigrants from China or first-generation Asian Americans . The massacre derailed Lunar New Year celebrations and struck fear into Monterey Park and other nearby communities with large Asian American populations. Cola was still processing his emotions Sunday morning, with limited information available and a search still ongoing for the shooter. It’s just a reminder, as we present this film today, celebrating authentic, unapologetic AAPI voices in a different way, it’s just a reminder that we have yet to reclaim our validation as human beings in this country and in this industry, Cola said. We have this beautiful movie today that we still want to, you know, talk about, Cola added. And I think talking about it advances the culture and the community. I think showing each other grace and supporting each other is all we can do, you know? Park, who directed the film, added Whatever information is coming out, it’s so, so infuriating. At a nearby Sundance lounge, a moment of silence was held for the victims.

