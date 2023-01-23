Lisa Marie Presley’s funeral at Graceland in Memphis





Alanis Morrissette, Axl Rose of Guns N’ Roses and Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins all sang tributes at the memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. A public memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley was held Sunday at 9 a.m. at Graceland in Memphis, the home of her father, Elvis Presley. Lisa Marie Presley’s mother, Priscilla Presley, returned her memories at the ceremony. Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and Jerry Schilling, Lisa Marie’s former manager, also spoke during the service. Alanis Morrissette, Axl Rose of Guns N’ Roses and Billy Corgan, lead singer of The Smashing Pumpkins, all sang somber tributes to Presley at the funeral. Lisa Marie Presley was 54 when she died on January 12after being hospitalized for a medical emergency. Lisa Marie Presley will be buried next to her son, Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020. Other members of the Presley family, including Elvis, are also buried at Graceland. Lisa Marie did not live in Memphis, where she was born. But she made trips to Memphis for her father’s birthday celebrations and commemorations of his death, which stunned the world when he was found dead at Graceland aged 42 on August 16, 1977. The LA County coroner confirmed to ABC News that Presley underwent a Jan. 14, 2023 examination by the medical examiner. The coroner said her cause of death was deferred pending toxicology results. Lisa Marie became the sole heir to the Elvis Presley Trust, which along with Elvis Presley Enterprises managed Graceland and other assets until she sold her majority stake in 2005. She retained ownership of the mansion itself. itself, of the 13 acres that surround it and of the objects inside the house. . She is survived by her mother, Priscilla Presley, and three children.

