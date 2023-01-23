Mechanical Engineer to Manage Talent in Bollywood and Beyond: The Journey of Vijay Subramaniams





Group CEO and Founder of Collective Artists Network Vijay Subramaniam. Vijay S Founder and Group CEO of Collective Artists Network, Vijay Subramaniam leads one of the most comprehensive talent management agencies in India. In an exclusive interview, he talks about his career and the challenges he faced. Whether it was marrying his first girlfriend or deciding not to show up for a single campus job interview after finishing his studies in mechanical engineering, Subramaniam was always sure of what he wanted. in life. He attributes this to his upbringing and the fact that his father was an army officer. Indian talent management company Kwan was rebranded as Collective Artists Network with Dhruv Chigopekar and Subramaniam as co-founders in 2021. They also worked together at Kwan. Kwan was founded by Anirban Das Blah in 2009 and Madhu Mantena, along with Subramanium and Chitgopekar, were among the founding members of the agency. Blah and Subramaniam also worked together at Mahesh Bhupathis Globosport Entertainment. Kwan formed a joint venture with Los Angeles-based entertainment and sports company Creative Artists Agency (CAA) in 2012 and in 2016 bought CAA’s shares, taking over the joint venture. The agency now works across a variety of entertainment fields, including film, show, music, sports, and digital content creators. Subramaniam shares that he has always been into entertainment and was a heavy metal drummer during his youth in Bangalore. That’s how I got into entertainment. I also did an internship at Globosport. In my third year of mechanical engineering, I understood that it was not my vocation. I haven’t sat down for a single on-campus placement interview. I was very clear that I wanted a career in entertainment. After Globosport, I set up a company which was then restructured under the name Collectif d’Artistes Réseau in 2018. I don’t operate in gray, I operate in absolutes and I was clear, even when my group broke up, i never went to anyone else. I am an eternal loyalist. Subramaniam says talent management is very different today than it used to be. Now it’s more than just a bridge between celebrities and advertisers. It’s about building businesses around creative people. There’s sales and marketing, and the two things have to work hand in hand. Value creation must also work from a finance as well as a legacy perspective. It is no longer brokerage, as it used to be. We treat it like a job, we treat our customers like businesses. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> When it comes to competition in the industry, Subramaniam recalls that production companies such as Sony and Yash Raj Films have all branched out into talent management, but he seems the least embarrassed. To be honest, the comparison is wrong. It’s like comparing Myntra and Flipkart. My job is not only cinema, it’s just a part. Someone like Yash Raj can compete in the movie celebrity vertical, but we have so many other verticals. We have a digital technology platform, a social media platform, we also have sports and music verticals. We may have companies competing with us in vertical but not horizontal markets. We are leading the charge, we are at the forefront. In fact, with our content creator platform, we’re establishing the creator economy even as we build the best agency in the country. He adds that his agency also helps clients diversify their talents and skills. We have access to the best advertisers in the country. We have offices in 11 cities outside the metros (in India). We connect with small businesses and see the creator economy differently. It’s not just about marrying an Instagram post with the brand. We are here to improve the market. We have a clear creator development program. We recently did a workshop on mental health, we have workshops on skills like creating beauty tutorials, for example. (This conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity).

