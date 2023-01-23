Reality TV or real detective series? The Real Housewives makes it harder to tell the differenceExBulletin

Daily Beast entertainment writer Kyndall Cunningham chats with NPR’s Ayesha Rascoe about how The Real Housewives franchise has become more like a true crime series in recent years.

AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:

The “Real Housewives” franchise on Bravo is no stranger to throwing drinks, knocking over tables and throwing shade. But some housewives find themselves on the wrong side of the law, and the consequences are dire. Joining me now is Daily Beast entertainment writer Kyndall Cunningham on what happens when the Real Housewife’s lifestyle goes awry. Welcome to the program.

KYNDALL CUNNINGHAM: Hello. It’s a pleasure to be here.

RASCOE: Thank you very much for joining us. I’m a huge “Real Housewives” fan. I don’t watch as much as I would like. But let’s start with “The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City” cast member Jen Shah, who was sentenced this month to 6½ years in prison for running a telemarketing program that defrauded senior citizens. You wrote that fans looked at this condemnation as if they were waiting for the Super Bowl. Like, why do you think people were so invested?

CUNNINGHAM: I think it’s a confluence of things. I think culturally right now we’re very invested in the story of the con man and true crime, especially when it comes to women. I think it’s still, you know, very new for people to see women engaging in criminal behavior or running, you know, a shady business or committing white-collar crimes. And I also think Jen Shah was never popular from the start. You know, she has a lot of, you know, outbursts of anger and, you know, she goes after her castmates.

RASCOE: And she drinks a lot.

CUNNINGHAM: Yes.

RASCOE: (Laughs) And then she would leave when she started drinking, cursing people. Yeah.

CUNNINGHAM: Yeah. That’s – she’s not – she’s never come across as a likable character since her first season on “Salt Lake City.”

RASCOE: And Jen Shah isn’t the only Real Housewife to have been accused or convicted of a crime while also starring on the show.

CUNNINGHAM: I mean, crime has always been on the show. You know, you have Teresa Giudice and her ex-husband Joe, who went to jail; you know, Apollo Nida, who was the husband of Phaedra Parks in “Real Housewives Of Atlanta”, who went to prison for, you know, RICO charges; and obviously, Erika Jayne being this huge bombshell over the past two years with the charges against her lawyer husband, Tom Girardi, and the allegations that he misused client funds. I think there’s been this wave of interest in seeing true crime seep into the “Real Housewives” franchise. And I think Jen Shah not only facing charges but pleading guilty has been very rewarding and exciting for a lot of people.

RASCOE: And, you know, a lot of people might not realize that “The Real Housewives” first aired in 2006 in Orange County and many more cities have been added since. I watched some of those original seasons.

CUNNINGHAM: Like me.

RASCOE: But how has the nature of the show changed over the years? Because at the beginning, it was a little more discreet. But that has changed over the years, hasn’t it?

CUNNINGHAM: Yeah. I mean, if you think back to the old seasons of, like, New York and OC and Atlanta, there’s a lot of mundane drama having to do with, like – I don’t know, someone threw a party and they were – they didn’t invite this person, or…

RASCOE: That’s the most important thing. The invitation gets lost in the mail.

CUNNINGHAM: Yeah. It was once the greatest crime…

RASCOE: (Laughs) Yes.

CUNNINGHAM: …On Bravo, wouldn’t let NeNe Leakes into Sheree, you know…

RASCOE: In the party.

CUNNINGHAM: …Party. And now I feel like there’s been this huge shift. I feel like “Housewives” fans have this appetite for the bombshell as opposed to the everyday social situations you have among a group of girlfriends.

RASCOE: Yeah. No, it’s – it’s key insight. I mean, you said, though, that “The Real Housewives” was groundbreaking in many ways in changing the idea of ​​what a housewife is. And a lot of those women aren’t housewives (laughs) or even married or whatever. That’s definitely broadened the definition, isn’t it?

CUNNINGHAM: Yeah. And, you know, Andy Cohen, who is, you know, obviously executive producer of all the shows, talked a lot about that, how the show went from representing, you know, women who live off rich husbands to women who are motivated and independent.

RASCOE: Yeah.

CUNNINGHAM: Bravo is just, you know, portraying flawed women as they are. Housewives has a whole other – the definition is not relevant at all.

RASCOE: It was The Daily Beast entertainment writer Kyndall Cunningham. Thank you so much for coming and talking with us about one of my favorite topics, “Real Housewives”.

CUNNINGHAM: Thank you for inviting me. It was an absolute pleasure.

