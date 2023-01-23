Shah Rukh Khan’s film breaks Brahmastra’s record for highest advance booking in Bollywood post-pandemic





There are still a few days until Pathaan’s release, but Shah Rukh Khan’s star is already setting box office records. Advance bookings for the film, which began four days ago, are booming. The phenomenal response and huge demand for tickets has meant that Pathaan has already broken the record for the highest advance booking for opening day by any Bollywood film post-pandemic. On Sunday afternoon, Pathaan broke the first advance booking figure of last year’s hit Brahmastra Part One – Shiva (Rs 17.71 crore). At present, Pathaan has nearly Rs 18 crore up front booking gross for its opening day. The commercial tracker Sacnilk puts a large part of these collections from the Hindi version. The Telugu dub also saw some demand, grossing 20 lakh. Pathaan hits screens Wednesday, January 25. Presales started in India on January 18 and full advance booking opened on January 20. Considering that there are three full days left for the release of the film, trends indicate that the early booking gross of the film’s first day is likely to easily exceed Rs 25 crore. The all-time record for any Bollywood film is War’s Rs 26.90 crore and Pathaan is expected to cross that figure by Tuesday, if all goes well. The record figure for any Hindi film belongs to KGF Chapter 2. This figure may be too high a goal for Pathaan, but it cannot be completely out of reach. Early bookings for the YRF movie exceeded all expectations. As a result, film exhibitors opened early morning (6 a.m.) shows for the film for the first week, which Hindi films almost never see. Pathaan is part of Yash Raj Films’ YRF spy universe, bringing together characters from the Tiger and War series. Besides Shah Rukh, the film stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in key roles.

