Interpreti Veneziani brings Baroque tradition to Beaver Creek





Interpreti Veneziani performs in Vilar as part of only one of the two American engagements.

Vail Valley Foundation / Courtesy Photo Italy’s top chamber orchestra has only booked two performances in the United States, and Beaver Creek is one of them. Interpreti Veneziani hails from Venice, the same city as one of the most important composers of the Baroque tradition, Antonio Vivaldi (1678-1741). From the beginnings of Interpreti Veneziani in 1987, the orchestra established a reputation for its exuberant performances. Since then, they have performed weekly in a magnificent cathedral in the heart of Venice, masterfully showcasing the brilliance and virtuosity of Vivaldi, Paganini, Bach and many more. They have also performed at the most prestigious venues in the world, at the Melbourne Festival and the Prague Music Festival in Japan and St. Petersburg, as well as at the Royal Palace in Stockholm. We are hosting a baroque orchestra which is actually from Venice, said Vilars executive director Owen Hutchinson. During this special appearance, Interpreti Veneziani, Venice’s finest chamber orchestra, will perform glorious masterpieces from the Baroque tradition. His first performance at the Vilar begins with Vivaldi’s Concerto for violin, strings and harpsichord RV. 246, which opens with a restless and rapid passage for the soloist, backed by the driving energy of the orchestra. The second movement highlights the violin, harpsichord and bass. According to Betsy Schwarm, author of the Classical Music Insights series, the music suggests a steady stream of tears, punctuated by falling, sigh-like effects until it ends with a rapid movement. Support local journalism Give Johann Sebastian’s Concerto for 2 Violins, Strings and Harpsichord BWV 1043 is known as the Bach Double in the world of classical music, featuring two solo violins, an orchestra with harpsichord, three movements and immeasurable mastery. When composing the piece, Bach envisioned two solo violinists of comparable ability, able to make their instrument sing, dance, or rush, depending on the composition. The opening movement emphasizes a sort of determined energy, in which the two soloists are engaged in distinctly different material, while the second movement ushers in a soft, lilting mood. The final movement adds torrents of racing energy, as the two soloists often play parallel to each other, staggered in time so they seem to be chasing each other, Schwarm noted. Vivaldi Concerto for violin, strings and harpsichord RV. 212a, a virtuoso centerpiece, pays homage to the Catholic Saint Anthony of Padua, and is therefore cheerful and lively, and at times tender and melancholic. Vivaldi Concerto for violin, strings and harpsichord RV. 386 is a dramatic piece that gives glimmers of hope and gives the orchestra, as well as the soloist, the opportunity to demonstrate their virtuoso talents. Vivaldi Concerto for four violins, cello, strings and harpsichord RV580 Harmonic Inspiration brings the unexpected; it is believed that Vivaldi wrote it for his violin pupils in Venice. The evening ends with Niccol Paganinis XXIV Caprice for violin and strings op. 1, probably the most famous violin solo ever composed by the most famous violinist of the 19e century. Paganini did not publish it until later in his career, lest other performers unlock the key to his mastery. Interpreti Veneziani’s approach to this piece brings it to life in its own way. For classical music lovers or simply those who want to see some of the best musicians, Interpreti Veneziani is a treat.

