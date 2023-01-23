Vincenzo Na Chul actor dies

South Korean actor Na Chul has died aged 36.

His death was confirmed by entertainment industry officials in a report on Star News Korea.

The Vincenzo The actor is believed to have died due to exacerbated health issues after being admitted to hospital after his health suddenly deteriorated. However, the cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

Na Chul made her theater debut in 2010 with the play Anne’s diary and later took on supporting roles in numerous K dramas and movies.

In 2021, he took on the role of Na Deok-Jin in a Korean mafia drama Vincenzo and last year starred as Gil-Soo in Weak hero class 1.

He also appeared in Little womanas Kim Go-euns Oh In-ju’s attorney.

Tribute to Chul, Go-eun called him the best actor of all time.

The most amazing man, father, husband, son and friend, she added.

Posting on his Instagram, his Little woman co-star Uhm Ji-won wrote: Actor Na Chul, thank you for showing us what good acting is. I wanted to see more of your work. TEAR.”

Na Chul is also on the bill Once Upon a Small Town, A Superior Day, Happiness, Jirisan, DP, Touch Your Heart and Stranger 2.

He also featured in concrete utopia, which is due out later this year. Directed by Um Tae-hwa and starring Lee Byung-hun, Park Seo-joon and Park Bo-young, Concrete Utopia tells the story of earthquake survivors in the Imperial Palace Apartment in Seoul.

His funeral would take place tomorrow (January 23).