Let’s go (to Hollywood)! Opening of the first American Super Mario theme park





LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22 Nintendo’s first theme park outside of its native Japan will open in California next month, just weeks before Mario gets the big-screen treatment in a major new Hollywood movie. Super Nintendo World will be part of Universal Studios Hollywood, an amusement park traditionally home to rides based on movie and television franchises from water world to Harry Potter. But with the video game industry now eclipsing movies in size and theme parks using increasingly interactive technology to immerse guests, bosses of the two companies have joined forces to capitalize on the plumbers’ global popularity. who jump on the platforms. The new Nintendo attraction will largely mirror the design of its recently opened and slightly larger sister park in Osaka, including a Mario Kart: Bowsers Challenge ride that uses augmented reality glasses. Visitors run along a real track surrounded by real scenery, but can aim and fire virtual shells at the computerized bad guys they see displayed on their individual head-mounted visors. Ultimate playground There are also a number of mini-games in which visitors with interactive wristbands can collect coins and stamps, to qualify for a final showdown with the evil Bowser Jr. It’s kind of the ultimate playground, said Jon Corfino, vice president of Universal Creative. We’re known for our movie franchises, which are great and very immersive. Games are another thing. The way we interact with entertainment is inherently evolving…entertainment is not static. Nintendo fans have already started flocking to the Los Angeles amusement park, where it was quickly rumored last week that the new attraction was admitting visitors for a soft opening to work out the final technical issues. Being here is like my childhood in real life, said Carlos Moctezuma, who wore a Mario outfit at the park. I have known Mario since I was in CE2. It was one of my first Game Boy games, said partner Lexsi Houseman, dressed as Luigi. It’s a dream come true, she added. Star cast The official launch of Super Nintendo World is set for February 17, when visitors surrounded by mechanical Yoshis, Piranha Plants and Goombas from the beloved gaming franchise will be greeted by actors dressed as Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach. . A third Nintendo theme park will follow in Orlando. Meanwhile, Universal Pictures, the Hollywood film studio that shares its parent company with the theme park, will release The movie Super Mario Bros. in April. The film features American actor Chris Pratt as the voice of Italian plumber Mario, a casting choice that drew controversy and criticism on social media, but only brought the film more attention. full of nostalgia. A starry voice cast also includes Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong. This will be Hollywood’s second attempt to bring Nintendo’s most famous characters to the big screen, following a widely filmed 1993 live-action film. The first one Super Mario Bros. game was released in 1985 for the Nintendos NES console. The platformer, in which Mario runs and jumps over obstacles to collect coins and save Princess Peach from the evil Koopa turtles, was based on the earlier released Mario Bros arcade game. Studio ETX

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.malaymail.com/news/life/2023/01/22/lets-a-go-to-hollywood-first-us-super-mario-theme-park-to-open/51532 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos