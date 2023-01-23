Urban One’s Reach Media Announces Syndication Expansion for The Amanda Seals Show





DALLAS, January 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — After successfully launching The Amanda’s Seals in November on WRNB 100.3 FM Philadelphia, Urban One Inc’s Reach Media announces syndication in new markets. The show is a content-only radio show with an accompanying daily podcast available in multiple daytime parts (AM Drive, Middays, and Afternoon Drive) and formats (Mainstream and Urban Adult Contemporary). (PRNewsfoto/Reach Media Inc.) “Amanda had an immediate positive impact on the ratings in philadelphia creamand we are thrilled to extend his show to Houston, Columbus, richmondand Charlotte,” said Colby TynerSenior VP Programming of the Radio One and Reach Media divisions of Urban One. As leaders in mainstream urban music, urban air conditioning, and inspirational music featuring top talent in syndicated radio programming, Reach Media connects to ninety percent of Black America. The Amanda Seals Show will now be heard on the following stations beginning Monday, January 23: KBXX-FM. 97.9 The Box, Houston, TX (10a-2p); WCKX-FM, power 107.5/1063, Columbus, Ohio (6a-10a); WFNZ/WOSF-HD2, 102.5 the block (10a-2p); and WXGI-AM, 950 and WXGI FM, 99.5 & 102.7 The Box, Richmond VA (3pm-7pm). “We are honored to bring new content to urban audiences so they can listen, laugh and learn daily with The Amanda Seales Show, filled with the latest pop culture, entertainment, relationship topics and political/social commentary. Every day, listeners will hear Amanda’s opinions on everything happening in the world with meaningful audience interaction,” Tyner said. Urban One Inc. has also hired Tony Richard as the show’s new executive producer. Richards formerly produced The Darlene McCoy Show, The Rick & Sasha’s show and is a former morning show host in various US markets. Rodney “Supreme” Maybin also became the show’s new technical producer. He is the current production manager of WRNB Philadelphia and former PD of WQBK-HD2 Albany and APD at WBLK in Buffalo. The story continues For interested stations, contact Melody Talkington, Vice President of Affiliate Relations, at [email protected] About Urban One:

Urban One Inc. (urban1.com), together with its subsidiaries, is the largest diverse media company that primarily targets Black Americans and urban consumers in United States. The company owns TV One, LLC (tvone.tv), a television network serving more than 59 million homes, offering a wide range of original programming, classic series and movies designed to entertain, inform and inspire a diverse audience of adult black viewers. . From September 30, 2022we owned and/or operated 66 independently formatted revenue-generating broadcast stations (including 55 FM or AM stations, 9 HD stations and the 2 low-power TV stations) under the “Radio One” brand in 13 urban markets in United States. Through its controlling interest in Reach Media, Inc. (blackamericaweb.com), the Company also operates syndicated programs, including the Rickey Smiley Morning Showthem Russ Parr’s Morning Show, and the DL Hughley Show. In addition to its radio and television broadcast assets, Urban One owns iOne Digital (ionedigital.com), our wholly owned digital platform serving the African American community through social content, news, information and entertainment, including its Cassius, Bossip, HipHopWired and MadameNoire digital platforms and brands. We also invested in a minority stake in MGM National Harbor, a gaming complex located in Prince George’s County, Maryland. Through our national media operations, we offer advertisers a unique and powerful delivery mechanism to African American and urban audiences. Amanda’s Seals is a comedian and creative visionary with an MA in African American Studies from Colombia University. Seamlessly blending humor and intellect, his unique style of smart funny content spans various genres across the entertainment and multimedia landscape. She is best known for her iconic role as “Tiffany DuBois” from HBO Unsafe and his first comedy specialI know. Ms Seales is a former daytime talk show co-host, The truthNBC host bring the funny” and the host/screenwriter of the groundbreaking BET Awards 2020. Amanda speaks the truth for a change via her very popular Instagram @AmandaSeales, weekly podcast Small doses, and book of the same name. Centering community development in her comedy, she is also the creator and host of the touring variety game show, Smart Funny & Dark. For press inquiries, contact: [email protected] Amanda Seales Logo (PRNewsfoto/Urban One, Inc.) Quote Show original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/urban-ones-reach-media-announces-syndication-expansion-for-the-amanda-seals-show-301727736.html SOURCEUrban One, Inc.

