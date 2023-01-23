Timothe Chalamet is the actor of the Apple TV commercial





There is always a great curiosity for the details of the advertisements published by Apple. Probably because they’re always so carefully architected, with the use of songs and actors that spark immediate interest. It’s happened many times before, for example, with the song about the iPhone 14 ad or the Airpods in 2022. In 2023, Apple released an ad for Apple TV+, and the actor playing it is a face recognizable of modern cinema: Timothe Chalamet. Let’s find out who he is, where we saw him, and also the song you hear in the ad. You can watch the original 2023 Apple TV+ commercial with Timothe Chalamet below. Call Me with Timothé Chalamet | AppleTV+ Who is Timothe Chalamet, the actor in the 2023 Apple TV ad The actor starring in the Apple TV+ commercial released in 2023 is American actor Timothe Chalamet. He is one of the most popular actors of recent years, who gained international attention after the film call me by your namedirected by Luca Guadagnino, which earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Actor. You can see it in the movie trailer. More recently, Chalamet has also acted in the cinema Dunes by Denis Villeneuve (he will also be in Dune: Part Two, to be published soon) and Don’t look up. Before Call Me By Your Name, he was also in the cast of Christopher Nolans Interstellar. In the commercial, he discovers all the cool films and series present in the new Apple TV+ offer: he watches CODAthe film that triumphed at the 2022 Oscars, he discovers that actors like Jennifer Lawrence, Jason Momoa, Robert DeNiro and Leonardo Di Caprio are in the Apple TV+ offer (DiCaprio is the protagonist of Martin Scorses’ 2023 film Moonflower Slayers and Momoa star in the TV show War chief) it finds movies like 2006’s Severance, 2022’s Black Bird, and the popular series Ted Lasso, and he just gets jealous: he wants to be on Apple TV+ too. The ad ends with him saying, Hey Apple, Call Me, recalling the title of the movie that made him famous. The song you hear in the middle part of the ad is Venice is so sad French-speaking singer Charles Aznavour. The song was released in 1964 and became an international hit, translated into Spanish, German and Italian. Once again, Apple got everyone talking with a well-done ad. It’s no longer a surprise these days. Looking for the song in the new Apple iPhone ad released in 2023?

Check it out!

