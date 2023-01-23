Jeremy Renner reveals he broke more than 30 bones in accident, Chris Evans teases him | Hollywood





Actor Jeremy Renner has revealed he broke more than 30 bones in the snow removal accident earlier this month. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Jeremy shared a photo as he lay in bed while his physiotherapist helped him exercise. The actor was apparently at home as lush greenery was seen outside his bedroom. (Also read | Jeremy Renner receives birthday wishes from Anil Kapoor and shares new photo after surgery) In the photo, Jeremy wore a gray T-shirt and black shorts as he lay on the pillow. His hands were clasped as he closed his eyes. Sharing the photo, he captioned the post, “Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new year. Born out of tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused on uniting actionable love .” He added, “I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and caring for me and my family. Lots of love and appreciation to all of you. These 30+ broken bones are going to mend, get stronger, everything. as the love and bonds with family and friends deepen. . Love and blessings to you all.” Reacting to the post, actor Chris Hemsworth said, “You’re a champion mate! We love you.” Singer Gwen Stefani wrote: “Pray for you”. Jeremy also shared the post on Twitter. Reacting to this, his fellow Avengers co-star Chris Evans tweeted, “He’s a badass. Has anyone even checked out the snowcat??? Sending so much love. ” Jeremy replied, “I love you brother. I checked the tankette, it needs fuel.” Jeremy returned home recently after spending two weeks in hospital following the accident. According to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, the actor got behind the wheel of his snow plow to help a family member whose vehicle had become stuck in the snow. He was able to free the vehicle from the snow and got out of the plow to speak to the family member when the plow began to roll over and crush him. The crash happened near his home in Reno, Nevada, on New Years Day. He was later airlifted and underwent surgery. Jeremy’s family had shared an official statement confirming that the actor underwent surgery following his snow removal accident. It read: “We can confirm that Jeremy suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and underwent surgery today, January 2, 2023. He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/hollywood/jeremy-renner-shares-new-pic-reveals-he-broke-over-30-bones-in-accident-chris-evans-teases-him-asks-about-snowcat-101674383923558.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos