Northwest Cross Country Compete in Blue Demon Alumni Classic





Courtesy of Megan Slamkowski Sophomore Anna Hightower keeps up her pace on an incline during a cross-country meet. The Dutch native won the 800 meters and placed in the top five miles at the Blue Demon Alumni Classic on Friday.

After a dominating performance in his season opener at the Bob Eubanks Open, Northwestern sought to continue that momentum in the Blue Demon Alumni Classic Friday. While the Wildcats hadn’t faced an NCAA Division 1 opponent in the young indoor track season, their points rarely fell in a successful performance among the Chicago’s. elite. NU held a mid-distance clinic at the Bob Eubanks Open, winning the mile and the 3,000 meter race. The Cats’ afternoon quest began when the gun rang for the mile. Graduate student Rachel McCardell, who won by a 15-second margin of victory last week in the 3,000 meters, set the Dr. Conrad Worrill Athletic Center on fire, breaking the facility record with a first-place finish in 4:40.76. The Michigan native blew the field away, with the second reaching the finish line 15 seconds later. Sophomore Anna Hightower joined McCardell in the top five, opening her afternoon with a fifth-place finish at 4:59.55 miles. Three seconds later, graduate student Olivia Verbeke joined her teammates across the finish line with a seventh-place finish. Nearly an hour and a half later, Hightower returned to the start line as she prepared to compete in the 800 meter race. The shortest of the mid-distance events, the race requires a rare combination of speed and endurance that most runners don’t possess. The Dutch long-distance runner showed no signs of fatigue and led the race from the front, leading the pack in 2:16.93. Although he had run the mile before and hadn’t run a competitive 800 since the spring outdoor track season, Hightower beat the next finisher by nearly seven seconds. Nine NU runners awaited the last event of the evening for the team: the 3,000 meter race. While McCardell paced the Allendale event, the Cats relied on other talent on Friday. Olivia Borowiak, DePaul’s American senior opened a gap that no runner could close, winning the event with a time of 9:43.50. Junior Katherine Hessler, who won last week’s mile, followed in second at 9:59.41. Senior Calle Bartolotto completed the top three, crossing the line less than a second behind Hessler at 9:59.63. NU placed two other runners in the top 10, while four others made it into the top 20. After showing their speed and strength in Chicago, coach Jill Miller’s team returned to campus in preparation for the UW Invitational. Friday and Saturday. The Cats are looking to make their mark in the west, where the Washington meet usually attracts several strong national programs. E-mail: [email protected] Twitter: @jakeepste1n Related stories: — Cross Country: Northwestern kicks off indoor track season at Bob Eubanks Open — Riker: Northwestern Athletics should consider expanding. Adding women’s athletics is a good start — Cross Country: Northwestern ranks 30th in first NCAA championship since 2002 and wraps up record-breaking season

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailynorthwestern.com/2023/01/22/lateststories/cross-country-northwestern-makes-mid-distance-statement-at-blue-demon-alumni-classic/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos