Pathaan’s box office prediction: Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film to earn Rs 200 cr in first 5 days, boosts Bollywood





All eyes are on Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film. From audiences, industry insiders to trade pundits, everyone is waiting for the movie to hit theaters on January 25th. The film has the responsibility to bring back the Hindi film industry from its deep slumber, and film trade pundits are confident that it will set the momentum for the rest of the year. They have “enormous” expectations of Pathaan.

Speaking of Pathaan, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh ​​said, “As we all know, Shah Rukh Khan returns to the screen after four years as a full-fledged action artist, and promotional material has does the trick. People are talking about the movie. As this is the first major release of 2023, all eyes are on it. He expects the film to open with a collection of Rs 40-50 crore. Pathaan advance booking started in full-fledged mode on January 20 and on the first day itself, it sold over 5 lakh tickets. Over 2 lakh tickets were sold across the three major multiplex chains, PVR, INOX and Cinepolis. With two days to go until the film’s release, those numbers are set to multiply. Reacting to strong advance ticket sales, Taran said, “It proves that people want to watch a great artist only on the big screen.” Crossed 2 lakes last night at 11:15 p.m. [Day 1 ticket sales]. https://t.co/MSREYn8XkI Taran Adarsh ​​(@taran_adarsh) January 21, 2023 Film producer and trade expert Girish Johar believes Pathaan’s early ticket sales have instilled a sense of confidence across the Hindi film fraternity, which has struggled in 2022 while facing stiff competition world cinema and South Indian films. He told indianexpress.com: “The ticket presales are fantastic for all formats, all languages. This gives a lot of confidence, not only to the film crew but also to the entire film fraternity. Pathaan is the best Hindi films have to offer so far. It has a star cast of Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, is directed by Siddharth Anand and is backed by Yash Raj Films, all are in their best game. I expect a bright start for Pathaan. However, he estimates that the film’s opening day collection will be between Rs 35-38 crore. Pathaan’s glory won’t just be limited to its first day in theaters. Film trade pundits are confident it will rack up record collections over its five-day long weekend. Girish Johar suggested that the film will earn Rs 175-200 crore domestically in the first five days and easily collect Rs 350 crore globally. Film operator Akshaye Rathi said Yash Raj Films, which failed to produce a hit last year, will “bounce back this year”. He said, “Siddharth Anand and YRF have never been wrong in the urban action genre. So whether it’s a Tiger movie or a Dhoom or War franchise, it’s a genre that YRF has always elevated. Therefore , with a director like Siddharth, who understands big action sets and big artists pretty well, they will deliver a hit. Siddharth Anand’s War, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, released in 2019, is Bollywood’s first ever winner. It grossed Rs 53.35 crore on its release day. Whether Pathaan will give it another shot remains to be seen. Moreover, Shah Rukh has never failed to attract people to theaters on opening day. Its 2018 Zero debacle managed an opening of Rs 19.35 crore. However, the Pathaan team did not promote the film in the traditional way. So, will this affect the level of notoriety of the film among the public? Taran Adarsh ​​replied, “The moment an actor opens his mouth and gives an opinion, the boycott calls begin, the controversies begin. Why do you want to get into this? Girish Johar thinks YRF “cleverly” promoted the film and says even the controversy surrounding his song “Besharam Rang” helped raise awareness of the film. In fact, Akshaye Rathi is sure that “Pathaan will provide the momentum for the rest of the year and bring back the incomes and bring back the livelihoods of millions of people who are attached to the film industry.

