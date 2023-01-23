Zoe Saldana Sets Historic Box Office Milestone No Actor Has Ever Achieved





As Avatar: The Way of the Water reached the $2 billion mark at the box office, veteran actress Zoe Saldana received a rare achievement that sets her apart from her Hollywood peers. Hollywood has a long list of talents, but only a few have earned the title of one of the highest-grossing actors. Several stars from the Marvel Cinematic Universe are in the top three, namely Robert Downey Jr. ($14.393 billion), Samuel L. Jackson ($14.376 billion), and topping the list is Scarlett Johansson with earnings colossal $14.5 billion. Despite the lead of the Marvel trio, Saldana entered the most exclusive company in terms of box office receipts. Zoe Saldana makes box office history Zoe Saldana Zoe Saldana is now the first actor to appear in four films that have surpassed $2 billion at the global box office. The actress starred in Avatar ($2.9 billion) and Avatar: The Way of the Water ($2 billion) as Neytiri while portraying Gamora in Avengers: Infinity War ($2.052 billion) and Avengers: Endgame ($2.7 billion). Avatar 2 is only the sixth film to hit the $2 billion mark at the box office. Although he hasn’t been touted as a leader in the past two avengers films, Saldana’s Gamora has consistently played a pivotal role in both films. Additionally, the actress’ performance as Neytiri in both Avatar films has been highly praised by fans and critics. Why Zoe Saldana May Hit More Box Office Milestones Zoe Saldana appears to be the ultimate box office queen due to her rare achievement. Still, the Marvel actress has previously been candid about how “[she’s] felt stuck doing these franchises” though they’re still something she feels “very grateful for.” Saldana also pointed out that “there was a time when it was so exciting” but now “[it’s] just a lot.” Despite these comments, there’s no denying that this milestone is worth celebrating. Moreover, Saldana is also set to break more records as she is expected to return as Neytiri in the future. Avatar movies. It is not known whether Neytiri will survive the events of Avatar 3, but the actress’s return, combined with another potential box office run for the trio, would push her to be the only actress to star in Hollywood films that gross five billion dollars. Avatar: The Way of the Water is still playing in theaters around the world.

