Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Gandhi Godse One War. During promotions, the director talked about working with Salman Khan and that he’s working on something for the actor. He also said that in his opinion, Salman hasn’t been getting good scripts lately.
Talking about Salman Khan to Pinkvilla, the director said that Salman is a very good actor, but I personally think he doesn’t get good scripts. As Bajrangi Bhaijaan was a good script and he did a terrific job. He deserves it, he deserves a good script. I have something and I’m working on it. Woh toh har script mein suits ho sakte hain. Meri Salman bhakt hai family (Salman is suitable for all scenarios. My family loves Salman).
Salman Khan starred in Santoshis Andaz Apna Apna with Aamir Khan. He also appeared in cameo roles in two of his directors, Phata Nikla Hero Poster and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani.
Meanwhile, Gandhi Gods One War will come up against Pathane in theatres. The story of the film revolves around Mahatma Gandhi who survived Nathuram Godse’s attack and his decision to face Nathuram Godse in prison. The film also stars Pawan Chopra, Deepak Antani, Sharad Singh, Anuj Saini and Tanisha Santoshi in key roles.
