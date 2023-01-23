Entertainment
Actor Tim Cunningham is a Sherman Oaks Notre Dame baseball fan
For months, if not years, after constant lobbying and pleading for Tim Cunningham to sit down and tell some of his stories and experiences, he finally gave in on a cold, windy morning after a promise of coffee and a pledge to making sure that anything printed would be suitable for a newspaper.
So there he was in a crowded Portos in Northridge offering his first Yogi Berra quote: The place is so popular no one goes there.
With a gravelly voice reduced due to throat surgery three years ago, Cunningham is a perfect fit for the role of a character actor who brings smiles and laughs to teenagers and adults alike after he blurts out one of his classic jokes. It’s no wonder he spent 11 years on the legendary TV comedy Cheers playing the role of a bar boss because that’s the personality he portrays, lovable, jovial and full of baseball stories . He turned 77 on Saturday.
When COVID-19 hit, one of his first Cheers appearances nearly 40 years ago became a favorite clip on YouTube. It was a client named Chuck explaining how he had a job as a janitor at a biology lab where they were doing DNA experiments to make mutant viruses. Bar owner Sam Malone (played by Ted Danson) tells him, don’t worry. Chuck leaves and Sam starts spraying disinfectant around the bar.
Cunningham was an assistant coach for the 1994 Northridge Little League side that made it to the Little League World Series. He and Matt Cassel, then 12, were the biggest acting team since Laurel and Hardy. We were cohorts, Cunningham said.
He became an assistant coach at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame when his son, Matt, one of the Northridge Little League team’s top receivers, reached high school. He was the head coach of Studio City Harvard-Westlake in 2003, guiding the team to the Southern Section Division 3 Finals behind a pitcher, Jason Glushon, who was throwing just 80 mph. They lost to Encino Crespi and pitcher Trevor Plouffe 1-0 at Angel Stadium. Glushon became an NBA agent, Plouffe became a major league third baseman and Cunningham was the Times Coach of the Year. He was fired three years later.
He returned to Notre Dame as an assistant, helping out in all sorts of capacities and briefly worked as a scout for the Houston Astros. In 2007, he suffered a ruptured aorta and spent three weeks in intensive care. My wife asks the surgeon, Be honest with me. What are his chances? Five percent, Cunningham recalled.
He spends so much time at Notre Dame these days helping hitters coach and practice batting at all three levels, you wonder if he has a bed where the brothers slept on campus.
Born in Freeport, Illinois on January 21, 1946, he attended Catholic schools for 16 years, receiving numerous reprimands from nuns. His idol was Hank Aaron, whom he saw in 1954 when Aaron was in his rookie season. He never graduated from Marquette in the 1960s due to failing grades after spending too long running for civil rights and Vietnam War protests.
He moved to Boston and became involved in construction and theater. Throughout this time, he developed a deep love for baseball. He looks at Aaron, Ted Williams and Willie Mays. And of course, there was Yogi Berra, the Yankees catcher and later manager known for his weird comments that Cunningham memorized.
His wife said: Yogi, I am going to see Doctor Zhivago, which was a movie. Yogi said, What is wrong with you now?
At spring training, they do drills. He said, OK guys, I want you guys to get into threes. There was a stunned silence.
Cunningham’s father was a railway worker who died in an accident three days before his sixth birthday, leaving behind five children and a wife. Baseball became his love when an uncle asked him if he wanted to play catch soon after. He never stopped. But he didn’t become a coach until he volunteered for the Northridge Little League in 1988. I was smitten, he said.
His daughter, Elizabeth, became a lawyer and works for a coalition in Chicago that helps represent homeless children. His son teaches at the University of South Carolina. Cunningham has two young grandsons and has been married to his wife, Pat, for 47 years. She works with autistic children. He is an avid reader. His mother was formerly a subscriber to The New York Times, the Chicago Tribune, and Life, Look, the Saturday Evening Post, and Readers Digest magazines.
Teaching typing is his passion. He’s studied long and hard and enjoys directing players to YouTube videos of great players from the past, like Tony Gwynn. It saddens him when today’s young players don’t pay attention to the history of baseball. They are involved in a legendary game, he says.
At Notre Dame, there are so many people involved in the entertainment business that it wouldn’t be surprising if deals were struck in the stands or in the parking lot. Cunningham was once heading for the bathroom during a game against Harvard-Westlake when he and a woman, who had a playing son, made eye contact.
Haven’t we…?
Yes, they appeared on the same TV show together.
I played a lot of cops, said Cunningham, whose pitcher during the Harvard-Westlake era was Brad Allen, grandson of legendary television host Steve Allen.
These days, it’s the parents of Notre Dame players who are happy to ask Cunningham about his Cheers days. The players only laugh when they learn that he was an actor.
They asked him what he used to say as a professional scout when he saw a hitter who couldn’t hit.
He couldn’t hit a medicine ball with a revolving door.
Always count on Cunningham to offer your favorite bar patron a joke.
