Latest from Alec Baldwin: Actor to continue filming Rust after manslaughter charges





Alec Baldwin will continue to film Rust as he faces manslaughter charges in the on-set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Melina Spadone, a lawyer for the production of the western, confirmed the news on Friday to CNNadding that on-set security supervisors and union crew members … will prohibit any use of working weapons or any ammunition. Mr. Baldwin is one of three cast and crew members charged with accidental shooting, New Mexico prosecutors announced Thursday. Gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez Reed has also been charged with manslaughter, while first assistant director David Halls has agreed to plead guilty to careless use of a deadly weapon. A person familiar with the film had already said The New York Times that Baldwin would continue to direct the films and that Joel Souza, who was injured during filming, would return as director. Thursday's decision comes more than 15 months after the fatal October 2021 shooting, when a gun held by Baldwin discharged on set. A single bullet struck Souza in the shoulder before fatally striking Hutchins in the chest. Baldwin has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and maintained that he was told the gun was cold.



1674427251 ICYMI: Piers Morgan accuses Alec Baldwin of Hollywood arrogance amid Rust shooting charges Broadcaster and columnist Piers Morgan weighed in on the Rust shooting Thursday, after news broke that Alec Baldwin would face manslaughter charges. On his talk show, Piers Morgan uncensoredMorgan seemed to welcome the accusations against the actor. There was no doubt it was an accident, but Halyna Hutchins passed away, leaving behind a grieving husband and a young child and the person holding the gun who fired a bullet and killed her. killed was Alec Baldwin, Morgan said. He was the one who did this, who shot his colleague in the body and took her life. No one else’s hands were near the weapon. The full story, by Annabel Nugent, is below: Nicole VasellJanuary 22, 2023 10:40 p.m. 1674423651 Who else was injured in the on-set incident? Director Joel Souza was also hit by the gun fired by Alec Baldwin at the Rust Position. He was admitted to hospital with a gunshot wound in October 2021 and was discharged shortly thereafter. According to a source with knowledge of the film speaking to The New York TimesSouza will return to the film as director, while Baldwin will also reprise his starring role. Joel Souza and Alec Baldwin ” height=”726″ width=”982″ layout=”responsive” class=”i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> Joel Souza and Alec Baldwin (Shutterstock/Getty Images for National Geographic) Nicole VasellJanuary 22, 2023 9:40 p.m. 1674420051 Who is charged following the death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust? Three people face manslaughter charges following the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the western movie, Rust. It was announced on Thursday that Alec Baldwin would face two counts of manslaughter after he discharged the weapon that shot Hutchins while practicing a draw technique. The films’ gunsmith, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, also faces the same charges. David Halls, the first assistant director of Rustagreed to plead guilty to the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon. Each charge carries a sentence of up to 18 months in prison. Nicole VasellJanuary 22, 2023 8:40 p.m. 1674416451 ICYMI: Mickey Rourke says there’s no way in hell Alec Baldwin will be charged in Rust shooting death Mickey Rourke reacted to the indictment of fellow Hollywood star Alec Baldwin shortly after the news broke on Thursday. Baldwin and two others Rust the crew members were charged after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died in 2021. Rourke spoke out against the manslaughter charges, saying that under no circumstances should actor Alec Baldwin be accused of any negligence. The full story of The Independents Louis Chilton, is below: Nicole VasellJanuary 22, 2023 7:40 p.m. 1674412851 What were Halyna Hutchins’ last words? The last words spoken by Halyna Hutchins in the moments after her murder have been revealed. Mrs. Hutchins, cinematographer for the western film Rust, died on October 21, 2021 after being shot by a gun held by actor Alec Baldwin, who believed it was filled with dummy bullets instead of gunpowder and a projectile. Seconds after being hit, Ms Hutchins shouted at a pole vaulter: This was no good. It was not good at all, according to a Los Angeles Times report based on interviews with 14 crew members. Learn more in the story below: Nicole VasellJanuary 22, 2023 6:40 p.m. 1674409251 What Legal Experts Say About Alec Baldwin’s Bold Indictment Decision While Baldwin faces two counts of manslaughter, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the movie’s gunsmith, is also expected to be charged with two counts of manslaughter in connection with the shooting. The charges against Baldwin carry a maximum sentence of 18 months in prison. Nicole VasellJanuary 22, 2023 5:40 p.m. 1674405600 Alec Baldwin will fight manslaughter charges, lawyers say Lawyers for Alec Baldwins said the manslaughter actors accused of miscarriage of justice. In a statement to The IndependentAttorney Luke Nikas said: This ruling distorts the tragic death of Halyna Hutchins and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice. Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun or anywhere on the set. He relied on the professionals he worked with, who assured him the gun had no live ammunition. We will fight these accusations and we will win. The full story of The Independents Graeme Massie, is here: Nicole VasellJanuary 22, 2023 4:40 p.m. 1674402051 ICYMI: Halyna Hutchins family react to manslaughter charges On Thursday, Jan. 19, the family of Halyna Hutchins released a statement in response to news that Alec Baldwin, among others, will be charged with manslaughter in connection with her death. Hutchins, 42, was shot dead by Mr Baldwin, who starred in and produced the film, during a rehearsal at a church on the set on October 21, 2021. In a message delivered by attorney Brian Panish, the family thanked the Santa Fe Sheriff and District Attorney for concluding their thorough investigation and determining that manslaughter charges are warranted for the murder of Halyna Hutchins with a conscious disregard for human life. They then said the announcement was a comfort to the family. The Independents Graeme Massie has the whole story: Nicole VasellJanuary 22, 2023 3:40 p.m. 1674398400 VOICE: Alec Baldwin and Rust controversy dangerously misses gun safety It’s completely understandable that the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins welcomes the accusations against Alec Baldwin, Andrew Buncombe writes for The Independent. But the real Wild West of the Americas is not western movie sets. These are our schools, our streets, our stores and our places of worship. Andrea BlancoJanuary 22, 2023 2:40 p.m. 1674394800 Alec Baldwin will finish filming Rust as a star despite manslaughter charges Rust productions attorney Melina Spadone said CNN Friday that on-set security supervisors and union crew members … will prohibit any use of work weapons or ammunition, just a day after New Mexico prosecutors announced charges against three members of the film’s original crew. The Independent to the story: Andrea BlancoJanuary 22, 2023 1:40 p.m.

