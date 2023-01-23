Enjoy a casual Italian meal at Joeys Pizzeria





THE – When Joe Mooney, Jr., a longtime Lee resident, and his son, Joey III, an aspiring student teacher at SUNY Oswego, opened the doors to Joey’s Pizzeria on December 2, the community swamped them with business. “Things are going incredibly well so far,” Joe, Jr. said. “The few hiccups we’ve had were caused by having so many more customers than expected so soon.” Joe Jr. reports curing these hiccups by listening to his clients and adapting as they grow. He hasn’t quit his day job yet, but sees his retirement on the horizon and is working to make Joey’s a “next chapter” he’s looking forward to. “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do,” he said. “Feed the people.” The opportunity to open Joey’s Pizzeria – which reinvented the space once known as Luigi’s II which was run by the son of the owner of Luigi’s on James Street in Rome – presented itself and Joe jumped on it. “It was a good time to take a chance,” he said. Diners are drawn in by a strong curb appeal, then greeted by a warm and welcoming room, lined with booths and dotted with dining tables. The space has a simple, homey, family charm. Early tweets hail the pizza as “too good.” Joey’s calls it New York style, with a “very thin crust” topped with dry-shredded mozzarella cheese and a light approach on the sauce so as not to overpower the proprietary blend of flavors. Get it by the slice for dinner. Calzones, as well as hot and cold subs and sandwiches made with locally baked bread include chicken parmesan and eggplant and Philly cheese steak. Appetizers include fried ravioli, mozzarella sticks, and garlic bread that was melt-in-your-mouth with just enough herb butter. While the snow is still flying, warm up with homemade soups – the clam chowder touted as “excellent” – or comfort food for supper, with entrees including chicken or eggplant Parmesan, pasta with meatballs, sausages and a tasty homemade red sauce, chicken broccoli Alfredo or baked penne with mozzarella. Pizzas and soups of the day are featured on the specialty board, with today’s pizza being “The Spicy Roman”, topped with sausage, ham, cherry peppers and provolone and mozzarella cheeses. Since no respectable upstate restaurant could be respectable without them, Joey’s makes wings and has concocted signature sauces to highlight the traditional hot-medium-mild Buffalo options. Indulge in BBQ, Citrus Chipotle, Nashville Hotts, Chili Pepper or opt for the flavor that has become a customer favorite, Breeder’s Gold, a blend of honey mustard and barbecue that offers a perfect balance between sweet, salty and spicy. This sauce was so good that when reheating a handful of takeouts, we used the spoon to spill every drop on the wings, then lick the spoon clean. Yeah. Its good. Joe Jr. serves what he sees as the key to a successful local business: “providing a good product at a fair price.” Joey’s Pizzeria is located at 8963 Upper Turin Road in Lee. The phone number is 315-281-8063. Hours are 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Monday, and Thursday; noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and closed Tuesday and Wednesday. Find, like and share Joey’s Pizzeria on Facebook for food photos, specials and events.

