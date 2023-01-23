Will Hollywood head east to Metro Phoenix?





Tinseltown is about 400 miles west of Phoenix, but a new law will have Hollywood producers looking east to film their next blockbuster hit. Arizona lawmakers created a television and film industry tax credit to encourage production in the Grand Canyon state. The Arizona Film Production Program will start in 2023 with $75 million in tax credits and will reach its cap at $125 million in 2025. Incentives are granted as a percentage based on total production costs: 15% for projects up to $10 million dollars, 17.5% for companies spending between $10 and $35 million and 20% for spending over $35 million. That’s the initial basis, says Stephen Nebgen, entertainment attorney and president of the Arizona Film and Digital Media Coalition, during a roundtable on Oct. 11, 2022. READ ALSO: Read all Ryan Bordows movie reviews here READ ALSO:Here’s how Arizona’s film incentives could lure filmmakers If you use Arizona labor, he continues, you get an extra 2.5%. If you are using a qualified production facility [in Arizona] you get another 2.5%. And then if you have a long-term tenant for example, a TV series, you get an additional 2.5%. Other states, such as California and Georgia, also offer similar incentives for filmmakers. Peter Catalanotte, director of Film Tucson, says New Mexico attracts so many productions to the state because of its generous tax credits. The only reason Breaking Bad takes place in New Mexico is because of tax incentives. The original script was set in Santa Maria, but the producers wanted to find a way to save money, so they removed any reference to Santa Maria and put it in New Mexico, Catalanotte notes. There’s no reason they couldn’t shoot in Phoenix or Tucson. The lack of incentives has always made it difficult for productions to choose Arizona to film, especially with California and New Mexico nearby. Before it was cut during the Great Recession, Arizona had an incentive program, although Nebgen describes it as flawed and ultimately ineffective. Still, Arizona has been portrayed on the big screen in films such as Raising Arizona, Little Miss Sunshine, and Bill and Teds Excellent Adventure. Catalanotte adds that JJ Abrams, co-creator of LOST and director of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, recently filmed a pilot episode for a new television series called Duster in Tucson. At the time, COVID-19 restrictions were lifted and productions were pouring into New Mexico, but Duster ended up filming in Tucson due to the backlog of projects in the Land of Enchantment. [The production] only the pilot did, partly because we had no incentives, concludes Catalanotte. Our hope is when [the Arizona Motion Picture Production Program] kicks off, we’ll have more projects like Duster and I think we’ll do that based on the phone calls I get from a lot of big studios wanting to come to Arizona.

