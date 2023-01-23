Entertainment
Diversity in the North West Film Studies Program North West Film Studies Program and Diversity
Communications freshman Verónica Silvosa said she knows about “white guy in the movie” stereotypes from memes — but at Northwestern, she sees the trope in full force.
“They’re real and they’re out there,” Silvosa said. “Pretentious, think they know everything. Men who explain movies to you even though you may know more than them.
Despite this, Silvosa said she was surprised by the diversity of the radio, television, and film major, both in the curriculum and related extracurriculars.
She added that three of the four student-run sets she signed up for had female directors, with the fourth directed by a Latina director.
“I really liked how many women and gender non-conforming people took up the space,” she said.
Last term, Silvosa took RTVF 220: Media Text Analysis, a foundation course for the RTVF major typically taken in the first year of study. The course is a requirement for the minor in Film and Media Studies and a prerequisite for higher level courses in the RTVF department.
Professor de Silvosa awarded the Japanese animated film “Princess Mononoke” and the Chinese-American film “The Farewell”.
“It’s so important to have different life goals (in film) because otherwise you’re going to be stuck watching the same movies over and over again,” she said.
Communication teacher Kalisha Cornett said efforts to emphasize diversity in RTVF classrooms included a new anti-racism curriculum for teachers created in the summer of 2020.
Horn, who helped develop the curriculum for the faculty’s curriculum, said his goal was to mobilize an anti-racism teaching method not just momentarily, but as an ongoing system of inquiry.
“If you’re going to have anti-racist pedagogy…it’s not just about adding an extra Spike Lee movie,” Cornett said. “It’s not about showing another Barry Jenkins film.”
Like Silvosa, the first year in communication Sofia Migaly said she did not expect to be exposed to many films depicting marginalized communities. Migaly also completed the Analyzing Media Texts course last term.
She said her experience with the RTVF program so far has been more diverse than she thought. Some professors tend to focus on what they consider “classic films,” she said, which tend to overrepresent white voices.
“I appreciate teachers building diversity into their curriculum, especially in art classes, because sometimes there’s a danger of falling into the trap of white man films,” Migaly said.
According to Cornett, teaching students about diversity in film is not about having them learn new concepts, but rather about allowing them to unlearn their own preconceptions.
She said she hopes students of color who study RTVF will hold their own, especially in a predominantly white institution. She also encourages students of color not to be afraid to ask for resources that could make their experience more equitable, such as changes to the curriculum.
“I hope more students will understand the value of this work and also the value of collective action,” Cornett added.
While students may find that progress within the faculty is slow, Cornett said change is still happening and she believes incremental change is the best way forward.
She cited a symposium on diversity, equity and inclusion as an example of how the communications faculty continues to strive to improve its knowledge.
“Everyone is now in this moment of unlearning where they’re trying to figure out how they can break things down in order to put them back together – rather than putting a band-aid on things and just trying to throw (representation) at the end of the program. “Cornett said.
E-mail: [email protected]
Twitter: @beatricedvilla
