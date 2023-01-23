‘SNL’ is still playing defense for Biden





Quick quiz: who has more influence in the lives of Americans, President Joe Biden or Representative George Santos? The latter, the newly elected Republican from New York, is entangled in a scandal forged from his creative history. Very long story short – Santos composed whole sections of his biography. Embarrassing new details pop up every few days. The first is the most powerful leader in the free world, a figure embroiled in a scandal over the mishandling of classified documents. Again and again and again. Now guess which one “Saturday Night Live” hammered home in its first new episode in nearly a month? If you’ve noticed that the NBC show ignores Democrats and Conservatives, the answer is clear. “SNL” used its “cold open” to mock Rep. Santos. The show revisited Santos again in the Weekend Update segment. It turned out to be so “newsworthy” that the The New York Times wrote an article about that. And it wasn’t the only one. Most of the mainstream media covered it. Meanwhile, the show briefly mentioned the Biden documents scandal during the weekend update segment, but without mockery or focus. Biden did, however, appear on the show. Literally. NBC aired a pre-recorded clip of the Commander-in-Chief discussing famous Delaware residents. Laugh again? The extreme bias of “SNL” isn’t new, but it’s still surreal to see how far “SNL” has fallen. And, more importantly, how he avoids Biden no matter what the latest headlines are screaming. Imagine a political satirist knowing that Biden hid classified documents next to a poorly guarded Corvette and showed up in the writer’s room with an empty notepad. RELATED: THEWRAP.COM, TRUMP AGREES – CANCEL ‘SNL’ You can’t blame “SNL” for making fun of Santos. The Republican brought it on himself, and his laughable lies are catnip for an “SNL”-style showcase. How can the series explain itself by ignoring the Biden scandal? It is not possible. Nor will he have to say anything on the subject. Show founder Lorne Michaels dodges questions about the show’s biases, and no entertainment reporter would question the show’s choice of targets. They’re all on the same team and love the show’s fan yuks. “SNL” pounced on President Donald Trump’s document woes during its first episode of its current season, even though the news broke weeks before showtime. RELATED: SNL GOES FULL PRAVDA FOR ‘PRESIDENT’ LIZ WARREN The Biden scandal is fresh and evolving, making it even more timely for “SNL” to strike. Instead, the showcase fired a Bartleby the Scrivener. He preferred not to. It’s clear that “SNL” either still believes in Biden, or is unwilling to satirize the elderly president for fear of emboldening his ideological opponents. If the scandal escalates further, that could change. For now, “SNL” remains on Team Biden until further notice.

