Posts about his love for driving on Instagram





Sushmita Sen recently made a comeback to OTT platforms. The actress bought a brand new Mercedes-AMG GLE53 Coupe and shared a video of the car on her social media page. Sushmita has purchased the most powerful variant of the GLE SUV, which is the AMG variant and costs nearly Rs 2 crore, on-road price in Mumbai. This is the very first AMG 53 series in the Indian market. While most celebrities opt for Maybach in this price range, Sushmita Sen chose an unusual vehicle. The actress chose the Mercedes-AMG GLE53 in an all-black shade. She also took delivery of the vehicle dressed in an all-black outfit. Also read: 10 DC Design cars and how they look in the REAL world: Maruti Swift to Mahindra XUV500 The performance SUV-Coupé is also unique. It gets a coupe roofline with the stance of an SUV. Sushmita was soon spotted alone driving the new vehicle. Chances are she will be seen in the driver’s seat most of the time as she likes to drive. The all-new AMG GLE Coupé features a distinctive rear with an integrated spoiler. The AMG model also gets a vertically stacked Panamericana grille, 21-inch alloy wheels, front turbo bashing and an AMG exhaust. The car also comes with two 12.3-inch dashboard-mounted displays. The displays function as an infotainment system and instrument cluster. The cabin also benefits from AMG-specific modifications, such as the flat-bottomed steering wheel, stainless steel pedals and custom upholstery options. Gets a mild hybrid system The Mercedes-AMG GLE53 is powered by a 3.0-liter straight-six turbocharged gasoline engine. It also gets a mild-hybrid system, which Mercedes-Benz calls EQ Boost. The engine produces a maximum power of 435 PS. The mild hybrid system works to add an extra 22hp and a maximum torque of 250Nm under hard acceleration. Power is distributed to all four wheels via the 4Matic+ system. Power goes through the 9-speed automatic transmission. It’s a fast SUV that can do 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.3 seconds. Top speed is limited to 249 km/h. There are also many AMG-specific upgrades in the car. It includes a sportier air suspension setup, active dampers and upgraded brakes to handle the extra power. The Mercedes-AMG performance exhaust system is also unique. It allows the pilot to choose the amount of sound to produce. In addition, there is Mercedes-Benz Active Ride Control which significantly reduces body roll and improves ride quality. The car is equipped with a head-up display, a four-zone climate control system, a 13-speaker Burmester audio system, heated and ventilated front seats with memory function and a lumbar support with four directions. There’s also a wireless phone charger, 64 ambient lighting colors, connected car tech like remote engine start, a panoramic sunroof and a power tailgate. Mercedes-Benz also offers a package to add darkened elements to the cabin. Also Read: Upcoming 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Rendered

