Twinkle Khanna associates outfits with novels as a “book influencer”. Watch | Bollywood

Twinkle Khanna called on all the bookworms on Instagram to help her kick off a new trend of matching clothes with novels in a new reel on Sunday. The author shared colorful books and matched her blouses to their covers. In the short video, the columnist asked everyone to be their “best exaggerated book influencer” and do it a little”. Actor Hrithik Roshan was among those who reacted to Twinkle’s post, while others praised her idea and shared their current book readings, as she requested. (Also read: Akshay Kumar says he and Twinkle Khanna are stuck together ‘in wedding anniversary post)

Twinkle shared on Instagram, “New trending alert? This one’s for all the #bookstagrammers (book pile emoji) Bookworms: The word conjures up a tribe of dull, quiet people. Maybe it’s time to close the book on this snap and Try it. Do your best act of over-the-top book influencer and tag @tweakindia Drop a (red heart emoji) or share your current reading with us in the comments below. #ootd #bookstagram.”

In The Reel, the author and columnist can be seen posing and dancing with books by Roald Dahl and Ruskin Bond. She can be seen wearing a neon pink shirt, then a dark orange printed shirt and a bright green blouse in blue jeans with different books.

Hrithik Roshan, who also liked her post, commented, “Hahaha cute.” Jewelry designer Farah Khan Ali shared, “I look good T (heart eyes emojis).” One fan replied, “You are a true book influencer, they sparkle with insane desires.” While another joked, “Books are the sexiest props. Probably not if you read – how to kill your family.” Many more shared what they were reading now.

The former actor started writing humorous chronicles about life in a newspaper. She then made the transition to authorship with her first book, Mrs Funnybones in 2015, which quickly led her to become a bestseller, winning numerous accolades. She then wrote the fiction novels The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad in 2016 and Pajamas are Forgiving in 2018.

Twinkle has also produced films like Tees Maar Khan (2010), Khiladi 786 (2013) and Pad Man (2018) and also works as an interior designer. She is currently doing her MA in Fiction Writing at Goldsmiths, University of London.