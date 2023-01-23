Hollywood wants nothing to do with these former child stars





Until very recently, Fred Savage wouldn’t have made it onto this list thanks to his relatively successful career as a child star turned adult actor. Savage earned his fame playing the lead role of Kevin Arnold on “The Wonder Years,” a beloved sitcom that ran from 1988 to 1993. He won two Primetime Emmy for his work on the show. Savage continued to land small roles in his later years, appearing in films like “Austin Powers in Goldmember,” “The Rules of Attraction,” and most recently “Deadpool 2,” which he played himself. He’s also appeared on several popular television shows, including “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “Modern Family,” “2 Broke Girls,” and “The Grinder.” He starred in the latter show alongside Rob Lowe, and it was around this time that stories of unsavory behavior began to come to light. Through USA today, a crew member who worked on “The Grinder” accused Savage of bullying and assault, as well as gender discrimination and harassment. Costume designer Youngjoo Hwang filed a complaint with executives, but was reportedly advised not to sue her. He was reportedly told that “a lot of people would lose their jobs and I would never work in this industry again.” Nothing came of the incident, but when more inappropriate conduct complaints were filed against Savage after he signed on to direct and produce the reboot of ‘The Wonder Years’, he was again vetted at the microscope. This time, 20th Television chose to sever ties. “Recently, we have been made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Fred Savage, and as policy dictates, an investigation has been initiated,” he said in a statement. “Upon completion, the decision was made to end his employment as executive producer and director of ‘The Wonder Years’.”

