In Gaps, a Chance for a Nuanced AAPI Representation | Entertainment

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) Randall Park was a struggling actor when he first encountered Adrian Tomines’ graphic novel Lacunes in 2007. The story centered on a man in his twenties named Ben, who is trying to get together in the Bay Area with his girlfriend Miko and best friend Alice, who is a lesbian. They are all flawed, complex and understand things, sometimes inelegantly. Park was obsessed.
I remember thinking, this would make an amazing movie, Park said in an interview. And in my dreams, it was like, Oh, I would love to play Ben.
It would take about 15 years for Gaps to become a feature. By then, Park had, in his words, aged out of the role. But he got a cooler gig out of it: feature film director. Gaps had its world premiere on Sunday at Sundance Film Festivalwhere he plays competitively, with Sherry Cola as Alice, Ally Maki as Miko, and Justin H. Min as Ben.
I like the overlap between me and Alice, the weirdness, the Asianness and just like the volume, the kind of carefree almost, you know? The obnoxious and also the shameless character, Cola said Sunday in Park City, Utah. Of course, she is imperfect, she is imperfect. But she somehow owns it, and she wants to do better for herself.
Park had known Cola and Maki before casting the film. Casting Ben was a bigger challenge, he said, because he’s a difficult, sometimes unlikable character.
There are all the brilliant things about him, the opinions and the tirades and the sarcastic comments. But there must be a deep vulnerability about him and a sadness and humanity that people could relate to, Park said. We saw a lot of great actors, and a lot of those actors were my friends and people I really wanted to work with. But Justin just gave the most interesting performance. There’s a very human quality to him that makes him really watchable.
For Min, it was like a revelation to play a three-dimensional character with nuances and contradictions.
It’s not a type of role that I’ve often seen for myself or had to play, Min said. I feel like for most of my career they wanted us to play one thing.
Park, who directed episodes of Fresh Off the Boat, was influenced by some of Noah Baumbach’s films like Frances Ha and Alexander Paynes Sideways for Shortcomings.
I always wanted to see a movie like this where Asian American characters were hanging out in restaurants and walking around town and talking about complex things and going through, you know, life stuff, Park said. . “One of the reasons why (Shorcomings) resonated with me so much is because I kind of saw myself in all the characters. It was so real to me.
He also has a brief appearance in the film, as a waiter. But it was less a product of her wanting to be in the movie and more the nature of an independent film being made during COVID-19. For Min, playing Park and seeing him get Cola to break character and laugh was one of the most fun days on set.
The film, which is up for grabs at the festival, begins with Ben and Miko watching a movie on the big screen which is a not-so-subtle reference to Crazy Rich Asians. Then they get into a debate about its merits. Miko loves it. Ben, who considers himself a movie buff, doesn’t. And they discuss the idea of representation for the love of representations.
We were so excited to have this scene because we all had these conversations, Min said. There are Asian-Americans who loved Crazy Rich Asians and a lot of Asian-Americans who hated it. But by the time it came out, because it was such an important time for us, a lot of people who maybe hadn’t vibed weren’t really able to talk about it openly.
It also sets the stage perfectly for what’s to come in Gaps, as the characters grapple with their identities.
It’s more of a token thing than a pointed reference, Cola said. It’s not just about this movie. It’s almost all the big films that have succeeded in the general public that have allowed us to tell this kind of story. To start the film with that sort of thing as a big picture, and then go under the microscope into that slice of life, a headstrong dynamic, I think is really fun.
Park, who loves Crazy Rich Asians, understands the burden of representing everyone.
A movie like ours is on the fringes of the fringes in some ways, Park said. It is a complex community. Nothing is monolithic. We all have different opinions, different tastes and different ways of seeing the world. And I think what excites me so much about this story is that there is an authenticity and a specificity that makes it different.