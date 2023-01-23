Kareena Kapoor reacts to Bollywood boycott trend, says ‘nahi hogi movies to entertainment kaise hoga’





On January 22, Kareena Kapoor attended the Indian Chamber of Commerce-Young Leaders Forum event in Kolkata where she commented on the Boycott Bollywood trend. His film Laal Singh Chaddha had also been the subject of earlier boycott calls.

Kareena Kapoor opened up on the Boycott Bollywood trend.

By Grace Cyril: Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan faces calls for a boycott from a certain part of the population. It reminds us of the time when Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s Laal Singh Chaddha also faced boycott calls. On January 22, Kareena attended an event in Kolkata where she reacted to the Boycott Bollywood hashtag trending on Twitter now. The actress was attending the Indian Chamber of Commerce-Young Leaders Forum event in Kolkata. KAREENA KAPOOR ON THE BOYCOTT BOLLYWOOD TREND Speaking about Boycott Bollywood trend during the discussion, Kareena Kapoor said, “I totally disagree with it. If it happens, how are we going to entertain, how are you going to have joy and happiness in your life, what i think everyone needs. Cinema and movies are promising, what we have always done, what movies have always done. Agar films nahi hogi toh entertainment kaisa hoga. ABOUT THE BOYCOTT BOLLYWOOD TREND Bollywood boycott started trending after Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. In 2022, netizens started following this trend for several movies like Laal Singh Chaddha, Liger, Brahmastra, Raksha Bandhan and others. The trend has also affected the box office of some films. Before Laal Singh Chaddha, some Twitter users even trended #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha, asking people not to watch the movie. They unearthed Aamir’s controversial statement “India’s growing intolerance” and some of Kareena’s controversial statements that have reignited the cancel culture. This trend started again before the release of Pathaan by Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone on January 25. Since the release of the piece from the movie Besharam Rang, it has been making noise. While many love the upbeat song, others are boycotting the film. Madhya Pradesh Minister Dr Narottam Mishra fumed about the use of saffron costumes in the song. He also said that Pathaan contained objectionable scenes and threatened to ban it in Madhya Pradesh if those shots were not replaced. Several politicians spoke out along the same lines after that. Posted on: January 23, 2023

