Bollywood – Akshay Kumar kicked off Selfiee: Driving License Prithviraj star

A Hindi adaptation of the 2019 Malayalam film by Prithviraj Driver’s license, selfie stars Akshay Kumar as a superstar and Emraan Hashmi as a fan. Director Raj Mehta, produced by Karan Johars Dharma Production, also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha in a prominent role.

It was Akshay Kumar who got the ball rolling for selfie following a phone conversation with Malayalam star Prithviraj, the latter said at the trailer launch for the upcoming movie in Mumbai on Sunday.

Akshay Kumar is the person who started the Selfiee journey with. I called Mr. Akshay one day and told him, there is one of my movies you should watch. Because I believe this is a story that needs to be told across the country,” Prithviraj said.

I had told Akshay Sir to call me anytime. But I have to tell you it’s dangerous to tell Akshay Sir anytime. Because it can start anytime from 4am. I was training when I received a call from Akshay Sir. He said, Hey Prithvi, I want to do the movie. My shortness of breath was not just from excitement but also from training, he added.

Producer Karan Johar pointed out that Selfiee is not a remake of Driver’s license but an adaptation because the film is completely visionary from director Raj Mehtas.

In February 2020 Akshay called me and said there was this movie called Driver’s license in which superstar Prithviraj plays a superstar and that I should watch her. So I looked at it and called Akshay back and said, This is amazing. I have never seen a film as unique as this, said Johar.

On top of that, Prithviraj said, “All credit goes to Raj for seeing the original and then thinking of this movie from that source material. To be able to tell a story in a different way while still retaining the essentials, it takes a lot of talent. Sachy, who wrote the original Malayalam film, is unfortunately not with us. But if he had seen selfiehe would have been very proud.

Prithviraj, who will play the antagonist of Akshay Kumars Baden Miyaan Chhote Miyaan, said: It was Akshay Sirs’ decision that got the ball rolling. Karan and Dharma got us through the process. We can’t claim to have done much about this movie other than hold on to Raj and Karans vision and believe in Akshay Sir, Emraan, Nushhratt and the whole crew.

selfiealso starring Diana Penty, hits theaters on February 24.