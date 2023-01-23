Inside Brandon Cronenberg’s Shock Sundance Movie – The Hollywood Reporter

One of the most pushed films to take place at Sundance was injected like a drug into the public eye as Overflowing swimming poolBrandon Cronenberg’s latest mind-bending release, hit the midnight section on Saturday night.

neon opens Pool in theaters Jan. 27 with an R rating but the cut that screened at Sundance was NC-17. There were no noticeable walkouts, meaning the crowd completely ingested the cocktail which featured not only overwhelming violence and rich people behaving badly with clones, but also doses of blood, semen and other bodily secretions – real or imagined – entering and from various parts of the body.

“There’s a lot of conformity and monotony when you read scripts,” star Alexander Skarsgard said during the Q&A with the cast and filmmaker. “You have just seen the film. It’s just crazy, crazy… Love it or hate it, but it’s rare to experience something like this as an actor.

Or as a spectator.

Written and directed by Cronenberg, the son of horror filmmaker David Cronenberg, Pool tells the story of an author (Skarsgard) who, after failing with his first book, visits a posh seaside resort with his wealthy wife to find inspiration. There he meets a fan, embodied by the pearl Mia Goth, queen of escape and horror, and her husband. Soon, a double day trip outside the compound lets the audience see the first envelope-pushing scene – a close-up of a masturbating and ejaculating penis – followed by a fatal crash with hit-and-run, and the movie is off to the races.

The fictional country of the film, a place loosely in Eastern Europe and the Adriatic Sea, has a legal system for foreigners where, for the right price, you can have a clone made to take your place in the line. ‘execution. The author does just that, setting him on a perverse path with the Goth character and his coterie of wealthy friends who abuse the cloning system for fun like robberies and kidnappings, while indulging in a local hallucinatory drug as well as drugs. – fueled orgies. Our protagonist descends into madness as he horribly and gleefully watches himself being executed over and over again.

The film has a dreamy 1970s vibe, via its color palette and editing choices, especially the hallucinatory sequences. And with the body horror on display, it’s hard not to draw comparisons to the elder Cronenberg.

“Fighting a naked version of myself to the death and then being nursed by Mia,” Skarsgard said in response to the moderator’s question on what was the most memorable day on set, as the audience giggled. . “It’s not something you do very often as an actor.”

“We had an intimacy coordinator…because God knows there was a lot of intimacy that needed coordination,” said actor John Ralston, also on stage with the cast and who plays one of the wealthy Goth character friends. “It was a wonderful world of prosthetics and seeing what was created. And what could come out of the different orifices. So the artistic element was kind of lovely.

Cronenberg’s originality and creativity, which included pushing boundaries, is what drew stars to the project. Goth was pulling pearl in New Zealand and originally wasn’t going to read the scripts that came to him. But then she saw Cronenberg’s name pop up. And then she reflected on her films X, pearland the new movie they offered him.

“All of these characters were free and unbalanced, and the fact that I was able to continue exploring these really wild characters felt like a real gift to me,” Goth said. “It was an immediate yes.”

Cronenberg, meanwhile, said the film had thematic ties to his previous films (Possessor and Antiviral) but that this one had different tricks and went further.

Skarsgard was so committed to the material that he became an executive producer. “It’s an independent film and I wanted to do everything I could to help Brandon visualize it,” Skarsgard said.

Skarsgard joked that he felt there was a little bait and switch given the film’s title. The actor, who works closely and frequently with his stunt double, Mark Slaughter, was in Ireland filming his Viking epic, The man from the northand whose climax involved him fighting to the death while naked and in the freezing cold.

“I get the script, it’s called Overflowing swimming pool, it’s happening in a complex, and I was like, ‘Mark, I have an incredible job for us. It’s going to be hot and toasty and it’s going to be lovely. Cut to: Six months later, it’s snowing when I shoot this nude scene. »