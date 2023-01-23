Lisa Marie Presley cried during a memorial service at Graceland





Hundreds of mourners gathered at Graceland on Sunday morning to pay their respects to the singer Lisa Marie Presley at a memorial service at the Memphis, Tennessee mansion, she inherited from her father, rock legend Elvis Presley.

Presley died on January 12 at the age of 54. Earlier in the day, she had been rushed to a Los Angeles-area hospital after apparently suffering cardiac arrest at her home. “Our hearts are broken, Lisa, and we all love you,” her mother, Priscilla Presley, said during the service on the Graceland lawn. “Lisa Marie Presley was an icon, a role model, a superhero for many people all over the world.” Singers Alanis Morissette, Billy Corgan and Axl Rose performed. Lisa Marie Presley is survived by her daughters, actress Riley Keough and 14-year-old twins Finley and Harper Lockwood. Two days before her death, she had appeared with her mother, Priscilla Presley, at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, where actor Austin Butler won Best Actor for portraying his father in the Movie Elvis. Butler paid tribute to both women in his acceptance speech. Presley began his musical career in the 2000s with two albums, To Whom It May Concern and Now What, which charted in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 album chart. She has been married and divorced four times, including pop star Michael Jackson and actor Nicholas Cage. She was the only child of one of America’s biggest music stars and was 9 when Elvis Presley died of heart failure aged 42 in 1977 at Graceland. The mansion is now a popular tourist attraction. Elvis Presley and other members of his family are buried in Graceland’s Meditation Garden. Lisa Marie Presley was buried there ahead of the memorial service next to the grave of her son, Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020 at age 27, a death ruled a suicide by the Los Angeles County coroner. In a recent essay, she described herself as “destroyed” by the death of her son. After the memorial service, friends, family and members of the public formed a procession past Lisa Marie Presley’s grave. “Lisa was the last very, very close piece of Elvis that we have left and it’s so sad that she’s no longer here with us on this Earth,” said Kimberly Starbuck, a 59-year-old retired baker from Memphis.

