Main-Dempster Mile celebrates Lunar New Year

The Main-Dempster Mile came alive to the sound of drums, cymbals and cheers as hundreds of Evanston residents gathered to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

The Main-Dempster Mile, Kitchen Table Stories Project, Kids Create Change and Evanston Pride co-hosted celebration. This is the second year that these groups have held a Lunar New Year celebration together.

Melissa Raman Molitor, founder of Evanston ASPA and the Kitchen Table Stories Project, said the celebration was part of a larger effort to increase the visibility and representation of local Asian American communities, South Asian and the Pacific Islands.

“It’s a way of bringing the community together,” Molitor said. “It’s an opportunity for people to learn about the Lunar New Year, which is celebrated by many different Asian cultures.”

The centerpiece of the celebration, the lion dance, featured two dancers dressed in vibrant costume from the Chicago-based Seven Star Lion Dance Group. The red, gold and white lion jumped up and down to a traditional Chinese rhythm and grabbed fruits, vegetables and red husks from the hands of people watching.

Daron Lee, the band’s drummer, said the lion dance is a family tradition he learned from watching his father perform. Now he teaches it to his son, who played with the band on Sunday.

“We want (people) to learn lion dance and Chinese culture,” Lee said. “We do this to bring luck and fortune and ward off evil spirits.”

At Pink & Tan, a Main-Dempster home decor shop, kids chatted and laughed around a long table filled with red papers, stickers and other art supplies for a lantern-making workshop. Many participants created creative designs with personal touches, such as unique patterns and Chinese characters.

Maggie Peng, owner of Pink & Tan, said the lanterns are an important part of the Chinese New Year celebration as they light the way for the new year.

Peng, who moved to Evanston in 2020, said the celebration helped him connect with the wider ASPA community. She said she was happy to be able to organize part of the celebration and teach people about the many cultures that celebrate Lunar New Year.

Mayor Daniel Biss and State Representative Jennifer Gong-Gershowitz (D-Glenview) delivered remarks at the celebration to emphasize the importance of ASPA representation and recognition of its cultures.

“It’s a community that needs to be elevated,” Biss said. “Not just when it comes to one annual celebration, but when it comes to representation, when it comes to political power, when it comes to language access, when it comes to it’s about culturally appropriate access to all the great diversity of public services that we’re so proud to provide here.

Biss and Gong-Gershowitz also addressed the shooting in Monterey, Calif., during a Lunar New Year festival on Saturday, saying they stood in solidarity with grieving families.

Evanston resident Efia Peng saw the event advertised on the downtown Evanston Instagram page and decided to go see the lion dance.

Efia Peng, who grew up in China, said Lunar New Year in China is one of the few occasions each year when family members come together. For her, it is a very special memory.

She said she wanted to see more Chinese cultural events – but also events celebrating festivals from other cultures, like Diwali.

“I know there are a lot of diverse groups of people living in Evanston so (we should) not only have New Years but other big festivals,” Efia Peng said. “I think we have the resources. People are definitely supportive. Why not?”



