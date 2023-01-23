Kareena Kapoor reacts to the ‘Boycott Bollywood’ trend

After the unfortunate death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the ‘Boycott Bollywood’ trend has been gaining momentum and it has been over two years, but there are still no signs of slowing down. Initially, industry insiders and trade analysts did not take this trend seriously, but after seeing its negative impact on the big budget box office, the most anticipated movies like Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, industry insiders and trade analysts have started to realize that they can no longer afford to take this issue lightly.

Kareena Kapoor Khan who also faced the heat of this trend after the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha recently reacted to the rising #BoycottBollywood trend at an event. On Sunday, the actor was speaking at an event at the Indian Chamber of Commerce Young Leaders Forum in Kolkata. During the chat, she expressed her views on the “Boycott Bollywood” trend.

“I don’t agree with that at all. Because if that happens, how are we going to be entertained, how are you going to have joy and happiness in your life, what I think everyone needs, what cinema and movies are promising, what are we have always done, which movies have always done,” Kareena said.

For the uninitiated, the #Boycott Bollywood trend is back in the news due to ongoing protests in India over the release of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film ‘Pathaan’. The trend peaked after the film’s song “Besharam Rang” was uploaded as many netizens started using the hashtag “Boycott Bollywood” over the use of Deepika Padukone’s saffron suit.

Meanwhile, work-wise, Kareena will next be seen in director Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller The Devotion of Suspect X, based on the book of the same title. The film also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.