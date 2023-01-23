Kareena Kapoor denounces the boycott of the Bollywood trend





And during the discussion, talk about the Boycott Bollywood trend.

She said, I totally disagree with that. If that happens, how are we going to entertain, how are you going to have the joy and happiness in your life that I think everyone needs. And what cinema and what films are promising, what we have always done, what films have always done. Agar films nahi hogi toh entertainment kaisa hoga.

Boycott Bollywood hashtag started trending after actor Sushant Singh Rajputs disappeared. However, in 2022, netizens revived the trend ahead of the release of many movies like Laal Singh Chaddha, Liger, Brahmastra and Raksha Bandhan. The trend has affected the box office of some films.

Right before the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, Twitter users started using the hashtag #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha, asking people not to watch the movie. At first it seemed harmless, just a bunch of trolls creating some hysteria around the movie, however, when the movie was declared a box office flop, people realized the seriousness.

Some Twitter users scoured the archives and dug up Aamir’s controversial statement on India’s growing intolerance and posted it on the microblogging site. Some of Kareena’s controversial statements from the past have also surfaced online.

Films like Liger and Brahmastra have also been called by many to boycott however, Brahmastra did very well at the box office, becoming one of the highest grossing films of 2022.

The trend started again before the release of SRK and Deepika Deepika Padukones Pathaan. The song from the film Besharam Rang was uploaded on December 12 and quickly became the talk of the town. While many liked the energetic track, there were also some who found Besharam Rang objectionable about the use of saffron and green suits. A large number of activists in Indore even staged a protest against Pathaan Song and Besharam Rang and torched the effigies of Deepika and Shah Rukh.

Meanwhile, work-wise, she will next be seen in director Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller based on the book The Devotion of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she also has the upcoming untitled film from director Hansal Mehtas.

