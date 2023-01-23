Dear Abbie | Culture & Leisure

DEAR ABBY: I’ve been in a three-year relationship, but my significant other, Ron, is extremely cautious about emotional attachment. It took him two years to tell me he loves me or even to express any form of serious affection. Moreover, he is consumed by his work and worries about how his colleagues perceive him. He seems to prioritize working relationships over our relationship.
Because I was depressed by how little affection he showed me, I started an intimate relationship with a former colleague, Dan. Dan expresses no reserve or restraint in his feelings for me. He makes me feel appreciated, beautiful and loved.
I have strong feelings for both of them and realize that I have created a horrible situation. I don’t want to let go of a stable and caring relationship that has been cultivated for three years, and I’m terrified that ending the relationship in favor of a relationship with Dan will be something I will regret later. But I don’t want to break up with Dan. I would appreciate any advice. — EAST COAST TWO-STROKE
DEAR TWO-TIMER: I will try. Because your relationship with Ron left you feeling so empty that you went to seek solace in another man’s arms, ask yourself if you really love Ron or just the challenge of getting him to finally commit. toward you. You don’t want to abandon Dan because he gives you affection and validation, which are essential in a long-term relationship.
Admit that you’re cheating on both men, which isn’t fair to either of them – and don’t think Ron won’t find out. If you want to spend your life with an emotionally unavailable workaholic, do the honorable thing and break up with Dan. If what you got from Dan is more important to you, well, you know the drill.
DEAR ABBY: My eldest daughter recently had her first child. She sent invitations to the baptism a month early after setting the date with the godparents, the church and the venue.
My youngest adult daughter, who has two children and lives nearby, declined the invitation. (She is not the godmother.) Her reason was that she and her family had tickets to a baseball game on the same day as the baptism. I suggested that she alone attend and that another relative go to the game in her place, but I was told that she would have to be at the game with her family. Your thoughts? — PRIORITIES IN FLORIDA
DEAR PRIORITIES: My first thought is that your youngest daughter puts her love of sports above her love of her sister. My second thought is that his priorities are out of whack. Could there be bad blood between them? Long after that baseball game is over and forgotten, the memory of her absence from that important family event will live on in the memories of the loved ones she snubbed.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Write dear Abby to www.DearAbby.com or PO Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos