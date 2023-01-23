Julian Sands missing: Avalanche risk as aerial search resumes for missing actor





Julian Sands: Who is the British Hollywood actor missing in California? Get our free weekly email for all the latest film news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Receive our free The Life Cinematic email Ground crews are still unable to continue their search for missing actor Julian Sands, due to the risk of avalanches in the area. Mr Sands, 65, was reported missing while hiking in the Baldy Bowl area of ​​the San Gabriel Mountains on January 13 as a search for local authorities continues by helicopter and drones when the weather permits. The aerial search is resuming, but we have not yet been able to resume a ground search due to icy conditions and a threat of avalanches, said Gloria Huerta, public information officer for the county sheriff’s department. of San Bernardino. BBC friday. She said there was still no date set for when they would start again. In other news, the phone belonging to Mr Sands appears to show he was heading for a mountainous area in Southern California on the day he was reported missing. The search has intensified of late as authorities use cellphone forensics to help locate the actor. Key points Show last update



1674461757 Another mountaineer pays tribute after bonding on Mount Kilimanjaro trip A mountaineer named Sarah Crosby has shared a tribute to Julian Sands, having met him while hiking Mount Kilimanjaro. Praying for Julian Sands, whom we met on Mount Kilimanjaro, she wrote on Twitter on Sunday evening. He regaled us with Shakespeare and Keats and was the first person to capture us as an engaged couple. He even carried a piece of the mountain to present to us. She’s such a beautiful soul. Nicole VasellJanuary 23, 2023 8:15 a.m. 1674463557 What’s the weather like in Mount Baldy? Julian Sands is believed to have disappeared while climbing Mount Baldy in California’s San Gabriel Mountains. Currently the weather is 3C (38F). There is a strong wind warning in place for southwestern California, with official guidance: Damaging winds could bring down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for prestige vehicles. Nicole VasellJanuary 23, 2023 8:45 a.m. 1674459957 Who is Julian Sands? As the search for Julian Sands continues in Southern California, The Independents Louis Chilton looks back on the actors’ lives and prolific careers so far. Born in Otley, West Yorkshire in 1958, the actor began his career with supporting roles in projects such as 1984 Oxford Blues and The Killing Fieldsin which he played journalist Jon Swain. In the years that followed, he acted in many other films and won a Golden Globe for his supporting role in Leaving Las Vegas. Nicole VasellJanuary 23, 2023 7:45 a.m. 1674458106 Hello and thank you for returning to our coverage of the search for Hollywood actor, Julian Sands. The star of Arachnophobia and A room with a view was reported missing while hiking in the Baldy Bowl area of ​​the San Gabriel Mountains on Friday. There were no major updates Monday morning and Sands remains missing as reports continue of inclement weather in Southern California. More recently, authorities have searched from the air, as there is always a risk of causing an avalanche with a search on the ground. In addition to Julian Sands, Los Angeles County rescuers are also currently searching the San Gabriel Range for missing 61-year-old hiker Robert Gregory. Nicole VasellJanuary 23, 2023 7:15 a.m. 1674434726 Please follow our coverage of the search for Julian Sands. We’re suspending the blog for now, but here’s the latest on the late actor: < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:56.3889%"/> Julian Sands: Aerial search continues to find British actor missing in California Air search teams continue to search for British actor Julian Sands more than a week after he went missing in California. Sands, who starred in The Killing Fields and A Room With a View, has been missing since Friday, January 13. The 65-year-old is believed to have been hiking along the popular Baldy Bowl Trail in the San Gabriel Mountains on the day of his disappearance. This report details the current situation as teams continue to search for the English actor. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter. Holly BancroftJanuary 23, 2023 12:45 a.m. 1674428392 A friend describes the strength of the Sands’ love for family A friend described the strength of Julian Sands’ love for his wife and children. His total and utter adoration is still for his wife, novelist and screenwriter Evgenia Citkowitz, with whom he has two daughters, they said. The Independent. And his son Henry by his first wife journalist Sarah Sands is closely related to him and joined his search in the California mountains where he disappeared. Andy GregoireJanuary 22, 2023 10:59 p.m. 1674424309 At least 19 people killed in California storms According to the Sheriff’s Department, it has launched 14 search and rescue missions in the Mount Baldy area alone in the past month, with two hikers dying on the mountain. In addition to Julian Sands, Los Angeles County rescuers are also currently searching the San Gabriel Range for missing 61-year-old hiker Robert Gregory. Andy GregoireJanuary 22, 2023 9:51 p.m. 1674418850 No deadline set for end of search, authorities say US authorities have said there is still no deadline to call off the search for Julian Sands. The San Bernardino County Sheriffs Department said the incident was still classified as a search and rescue operation. We will schedule another ground search when the weather improves, and it will be safe for our ground crews, a department spokesperson said. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> (Reuters) Holly BancroftJanuary 22, 2023 8:20 p.m. 1674412430 Helicopter search still in progress The helicopter search for missing actor Julian Sands is still ongoing, with US authorities using cellphone forensics to try to pinpoint his location. National and state officials are working to help find Mr. Sands. On Friday, the nation’s sheriff’s department revealed that pings of the actors’ phone appeared to show he was on the move the day he was reported missing. A department spokesperson said: We are working with state and federal agencies that have cell phone forensic expertise to help us pinpoint a location, but so far no new information has been found. been developed. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Holly BancroftJanuary 22, 2023 6:33 p.m. 1674407089 The last known images of mountaineering in Les Sables Julian Sands’ family shared with The Independent the last known footage of him mountaineering. Harrowing photographs he sent to his grandson Billy in September show him relaxed and happy climbing the 14,783ft Weisshorn mountain in the Swiss Alps. The Weisshorn, a three-peaked pyramid-shaped mountain about 15 miles from the Matterhorn, is described by climbing experts as more serious than its famous neighbour. According to the Alpine Guides, one of the toughest 4000m peaks, the Weisshorn is a long and serious ascent by any route. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> (Provided) Andy GregoireJanuary 22, 2023 5:04 p.m.

